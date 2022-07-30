The Courier
Updated

Ballarat police investigate speeding car

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 31 2022 - 12:17am, first published July 30 2022 - 3:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEBASTOPOL: The impact of Saturday morning's crash sent this small car spinning. Picture: Supplied.

UPDATE 10am Sunday: A 30-year-old old Ballarat man has been charged with several traffic offences.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.