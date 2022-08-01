The Courier

Hundreds flock to Ballarat's newest film festival, the Poco Film Fest

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated August 1 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:00am
And Action: Darren Collinson and Clare Chapman at Poco. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Ballarat movie buffs were treated to an assortment of award-worthy documentaries and short films from producers across the nation with one of the region's latest film festivals.

