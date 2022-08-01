The Courier
Photos

Western Victorian winemakers rely on cafes and restaurants

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat hosted its first Red Series showcase in two years at the Ballarat Mining Exchange on Saturday, featuring a huge selection of red wine from the Grampians and Pyrenees regions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.