Ballarat hosted its first Red Series showcase in two years at the Ballarat Mining Exchange on Saturday, featuring a huge selection of red wine from the Grampians and Pyrenees regions.
The event drew strong crowds who wanted to get a taste of the regions' wine selections.
Meanwhile, winemakers across the Grampians and Pyrenees say a cellar door on its own won't cut it for the modern wine tourist.
They're increasingly building restaurants, cafes and other eateries to value-add to vineyard visits.
"The expectation now is that wineries have food," Grampians Estate operator Tom Guthrie said.
"We opened a winery cafe extension in 2020 a week before the first COVID lockdowns, and it's now become a huge success.
The feedback from customers has been really positive."
And what do wine tourists like to eat?
"Our biggest seller has been a local lamb pie," Mr Guthrie said.
"It's made with lamb from our farm, slaughtered in Stawell, marinated in our shiraz and baked in Great Western with pastry made from local wheat.
"It's all topped with local relish. No ingredient comes from more than 50km away. It's a genuinely Great Western pie."
Saturday's showcase featured 22 wineries.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
