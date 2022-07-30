Round 15 of the Ballarat Football Netball League provided another plot twist ahead of an exciting season finish as two clashes involving top-six sides exceeded expectations.
Despite not leading since the 15th minute mark of the opening quarter, Ballarat rallied from as much as 21 points down late in the fourth quarter to stun North Ballarat with the last kick of the game through captain Sam James (two goals).
The Roosters appeared to be the stronger side at Alfredton on Saturday, racing out to an early two-goal advantage with the breeze behind them in the first quarter.
However, Ballarat was able to remain in the contest, trimming the margin to just three points at half time before North Ballarat broke away with three goals to one in the third quarter.
A game-changing goal from Jake Drever on the siren of three-quarter time provided life for the Swans, who, despite an early fourth quarter goal from Roosters captain Simon McCartin, managed to fight their way back with time against them.
Andrew Hooper quickly responded to McCartin's goal before Sam James' rushed snap from the pack brought the margin to just eight points in the 17th minute.
From then, Ballarat carried all the momentum in the contest but failed to turn it into goals until Daniel Kennedy added his first for the afternoon at a crucial time, setting up a two-point ball game with just three minutes remaining.
A high tackle on Ballarat's Sam James meant the Swans' captain found himself in an all-too familiar situation for his club.
James kicked truly from directly in front, yet again snatching victory from the jaws of defeat for Ballarat as the siren sounded as the ball sailed through the goals.
The win sees the second-placed Swans solidify themselves in finals while the Roosters, who are also no stranger to close affairs, fall to sixth after Darley's upset win over East Point.
Ballarat 9.10 (64) d North Ballarat 9.6 (60)
Second-half blitz sees Darley cause season-defining upset
Darley sent a message to the rest of the league on Saturday with a dominant win over East Point at home, adding another twist to the BFNL finals race.
The Devils dealt East Point a blistering first quarter despite the tricky conditions, with five goals on the board to hold an 11-point lead at quarter time.
After five straight goals in the opening term, Darley endured an inaccurate second quarter, failing to break away from East Point by half time.
It was in the first 10 minutes of the second half where Darley managed to put the foot down and race out to an equal-game high 30-point margin, with game-changing goals from Dylan Landt and brothers Brett and Jack Bewley.
That lead was quickly reduced as East Point kicked four of the next five goals to come within nine points at three quarter time.
The Devils then held East Point goalless in the final quarter as Brett Bewley (two goals) put together another standout performance alongside vice-captain Luther Baker and Mace Cousins.
Nick Rodda had a game-high four goals for Darley which now finds itself in fifth place on 32 points.
Ballarat's come-from-behind win meant East Point now slides to third in the standings ahead of a clash with last-placed Lake Wendouree.
Darley 13.9 (87) d East Point 8.9 (57)
A slow-starting Redan avoided gifting Lake Wendouree its second win for the season, recovering from a nine-point half time deficit to run away 32-point winners at City Oval.
Still a mathematical chance to play finals, every remaining game is a must-win for the Lions who looked unstoppable once they found their form on Saturday.
Redan kicked the opening goal of the afternoon before the Lakers responded with three of their own, making the most of their opportunities in front of goal.
A back-and-forth second quarter saw Redan claim an eight-point advantage early in the term with goals to Lachlan George (two goals), Declan Murphy (two goals) and Grant Bell.
But the see-sawing nature continued as Lake Wendouree added three of the next four goals to snatch back the lead.
After half-time it was all Redan as the Lions enjoyed a 41-point swing, recording their sixth win of the season.
Lincoln Barnes (one goal) was named the Lions' best while Izaac Grant led the way with a game-high three goals.
Redan stays eighth despite the win, with Bacchus Marsh and Melton South its final two opponents this season.
The Lakers, whose sole win came in round one against the Lions, face East Point, Sebastopol and Melton to wrap up their year.
Redan 12.19 (91) d Lake Wendouree 9.5 (59)
It was a 21-point Melton South victory the last time the Lions and Panthers matched up, but Sunbury, which has been in impressive form of late, made no mistakes on Saturday en route to a 59-point win at Melton Recreation Reserve.
A sensational seven-goal start saw Sunbury boast a 37-point lead into quarter time, gradually adding to the margin before a dominant fourth quarter performance.
It was a whopping 80-point swing from their last match-up in round four as the Lions have now won two of their past three games following a heart-breaking one-point loss to Ballarat.
Jake Sutton thrived in the fast-flowing nature of Saturday's affair, kicking a game-high six goals alongside Leigh Brennan who added four of his own.
Mitch Lewis starred in his first game back for the Lions since round seven, earning best-on-ground honours in the dominant win.
Melton South has the week off in round 16 while Sunbury hosts Melton.
Sunbury 19.13 (127) d Melton South 10.8 (68)
