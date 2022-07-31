Ballarat is wrestling with the one-armed bandits to the tune of $51,177,397 per annum.
That staggering figure for the 12 months ending June 30 represents $441 a year put into electronic gaming machines for every person in the city or a total of $140,212 a day.
The $50 million-plus machine expenditure could have also more-than-paid for a project to build 180 social housing homes in Delacombe.
Data from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission shows people in Ballarat are spending more than in Greater Bendigo, where just under $46 million was spent on 662 licenced machines.
Ballarat has 669 machines and a slightly smaller population.
Buninyong State Labor MP Michaela Settle said excessive gaming was still stigmatised - and anyone suffering gambling harm should reach out for support.
"We tend to focus on pokies harm, but there is so much advertising focusing on sports," she said.
"It's distressing.
"We know that young men like to be risk-takers - and those ads are preying on that generation.
"The State Government moved to put in rules about gaming around sports venues and railway stations a few years ago, but television advertising during sports is federally-controlled.
"There's also a program being rolled out inb schools and sports clubs called 'Love the game not the odds'.
"Sport shouldn't be about gambling. We have to think of the future."
But the problem is not new.
During the lockdown-riddled 2020-21 year, the commission recorded $33.7 million spent on electronic gaming at Ballarat venues.
Ten years ago the figure was $47 million.
In 1995-96 local charities reported on gaming profits of $32 million in Ballarat.
In Moorabool $9.4 million was swallowed by 110 gaming machines last financial year.
That equals $255 for person over a year - or a total of $25,866 a day.
The shire has just three venues - all of them in Bacchus Marsh. A fourth at the Bacchus Marsh Gold Club in Darley no longer has licensed machines.
Central Goldfields shire saw $6.9 million spent on a total of 99 machines - all of them at two venues in Maryborough.
In Hepburn the same figure was $2.6 million from 57 machines at two venues in Daylesford.
Meanwhile, 2021-22 saw more than $105 million spent on electronic gaming in Greater Geelong, $61 million in Melton and $7.7 million in Macedon Ranges.
The Pyrenees and Golden Plains shires have no licensed machines.
Need to talk?
Phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858, Ballarat Cafs on 5337 3333, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
