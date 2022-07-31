Ballarat's southern suburbs could be seeing yet another major promotional sign line one of its busiest main roads.
An applicant, who has been concealed in planning documents to the City of Ballarat, has written to the council asking permission to erect a major promotional sign including an electronic LED panel and an externally floodlit panel on 23A Albert Street, Sebastopol.
The sign is proposed to be double-sided and have dimensions of nine metres by three metres as well as a point six metre wide fascia cladding below each side of the sign.
The sign is estimated to have an overall height of 10 metres and has proposed to only display "static content".
The applicant has written to the council stating the benefits of the sign including its potential to serve as a "great catalyst for economic growth."
They also stated the sign could prove "helpful and informative, while adding interest, colour and character to local streetscapes".
The intended site of the signage is located on the eastern side of Albert Street, about 180 metres south of the Rubicon Street intersection and 135 metres north of the Hertford Street intersection.
Albert Street, is home to several local and international retailers including McDonald's, KFC and Boost Juice.
Given the establishment of these businesses and their signage, the applicant wrote their proposed sign would fit with the commercial character of the area.
"The sign is proposed to be located within a row of commercial premises, opposite fast-food retailers and viewed from Albert Street/Midland Highway.
It is well placed in this corridor given the building typology, lot sizes, sign sizes and road interface conditions," the proposal read.
They have also stated the sign would meet the council's Planning Policy Framework which would assist to "encourage the concentration of major retail, residential, commercial, administrative, entertainment and cultural developments into activity centres that are highly accessible to the community", and help to "create urban environments that are safe and enjoyable and that contribute to a sense of place and cultural identity".
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
