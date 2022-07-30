Springbank falls in, Towners dispense of Lakies, Waubra in top eight | CHFL round 15 wrap, results, ladder

Springbank held off a late surge from Skipton by four points at Skipton on Saturday to lock away a top four finish in the CHFL.
This gives the Tigers a double chance via a qualifying final in the first week of the finals.
Skipton will finish fifth meaning it will face the eighth-placed side in an elimination final.
Two home and away rounds remain, but Skipton finds itself two wins outside the top four as well as significant amount of percentage.
Gordon, Dunnstown and Hepburn - all big winners on Saturday - will join Springbank in the top four.
Skipton had the football at half forward when the final siren sounded - leaving Springbank with relief as the major emotion and the Emus despondent after missing opportunity.
The Tigers had led by as much as 27 points in the third quarter, but were unable to shake off Skipton.
Barring Buninyong suffering a shock loss in the next few weeks, this leaves just eighth position to be decided with a view to the make-up for finals.
Waubra moved into the top eight fore the first time this season by defeating Daylesford by 40 points.
The Roos displaced Rokewood-Corindhap, but either side can still finish eighth.
Waubra is a game ahead of the Grasshoppers, but still has to face Dunnstown and arch-rival Learmonth.
The Roos almost certainly need to win one of these to stay ahead of Rokewood-Corindhap, which has a superior percentage.
The Grasshoppers' last assignments are against Springbank and Beaufort
They would be favoured to defeat Beaufort, which might be enough to get them into the top eight if Waubra has two losses.
It looks like going down to the last round.
Favourites dominated Saturday's 15th round.
Dunnstown gave sixth-placed Learmonth plenty to think about with a 60-point at Learmonth.
Newlyn defeated Ballan by 50 points, Gordon outclassed Carngham-Linton by 153 points and Hepburn most likely ended Bungaree's finals hopes by 87 points, although the Demons are mathematically still in contention.
Clunes ended a losing run against Beaufort by 17 points and Buninyong kept its winning run going against Creswick by 61 points.
