Carngham-Linton provided one of the upsets of the Central Highlands Netball League A grade season with just two rounds remaining, recording a nail-biting 4-goal win over finals hopefuls Gordon on Saturday.
It leaves Gordon two games outside of the eight and suddenly hoping other results go its way to end the season.
The 10th placed Eagles failed to capitalise on the opportunity to be level on points with Dunnstown ahead of a much easier run home.
Instead, it is now likely season over for Gordon after Carngham-Linton claimed its fourth win in style.
The win sees the Saints rise above Clunes, which lost to Beaufort at home on Saturday, into 12th place on the ladder.
Despite an 11-win season so far, Beaufort still sits one game and plenty of percentage outside the top four as Rokewood-Corindhap and Learmonth picked up four points on the weekend.
The Hoppers had the bye while Learmonth was dominant against Dunnstown, which now finds itself in a similar situation to Gordon.
Just four points outside the eight, Dunnstown boasts a healthier percentage than those above it in Skipton and Bungaree, with the Towners ready to capitalise on any mistakes they might make.
Skipton faces a tough run home following a 53-37 loss to Springbank as Bungaree enjoyed a percentage-boosting win over winless Hepburn.
Skipton and Bungaree will face off in the final round of the season in a match-up that could determine Dunnstown's fate.
Newlyn has likely done enough to clinch a finals berth with a 56-goal thumping over Ballan, the largest margin for the round.
Buninyong's 50-goal win over Creswick has them now just two wins away from recording a perfect premiership season record.
Daylesford claimed its sixth win of the season to prevent it from falling any lower than 11th with a 44-22 win over Waubra.
Plenty of eyes will be on Skipton over the final two rounds to see if the Emus can stay in the finals picture.
A GRADE
Bungaree 64 d Hepburn 22
Learmonth 80 d Dunnstown 37
Daylesford 33 d Waubra 22
Newlyn 72 d Ballan 19
Buninyong 65 d Creswick 15
Carngham-Linton 39 d Gordon 35
Beaufort 67 d Clunes 27
Springbank 53 d Skipton 37
BUNINYONG 60, 261.78; SPRINGBANK 56, 197.75; LEARMONTH 52, 216.11; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 52, 175.83; BEAUFORT 48, 144.40; NEWLYN 36, 132.37; BUNGAREE 36, 106.51; SKIPTON 36, 101.18; Dunnstown 32, 110.00; Gordon 28, 96.84; Daylesford 28, 88.53; Carngham-Linton 20, 66.76; Clunes 20, 65.80; Ballan 14, 48.05; Waubra 8, 50.42; Creswick 8, 48.54; Hepburn 6, 32.86
B GRADE
Bungaree 77 d Hepburn 7
Learmonth 54 d Dunnstown 25
Waubra 34 d Daylesford 16
Newlyn 42 d Ballan 20
Buninyong 57 d Creswick 8
Gordon 66 d Carngham-Linton 11
Clunes 28 d Beaufort 25
Springbank 30 d Skipton 24
BUNINYONG 60, 278.41; LEARMONTH 56, 225.42; GORDON 52, 189.03; BUNGAREE 48, 167.81; DUNNSTOWN 40, 134.24; SPRINGBANK 38, 121.35; CLUNES 36, 131.91; BALLAN 32, 99.23; Newlyn 28, 118.77; Beaufort 28, 103.89; Waubra 28, 94.87; Rokewood-Corindhap 28, 80.50; Skipton 26, 92.86; Carngham-Linton 20, 58.86; Creswick 8, 39.86; Hepburn 8, 14.71; Daylesford 4, 29.73
C GRADE
Learmonth 39 d Dunnstown 28
Waubra 44 d Daylesford 14
Ballan 28 d Newlyn 26
Buninyong 49 d Creswick 10
Gordon 38 d Carngham-Linton 34
Clunes 42 d Beaufort 31
Springbank 40 d Skipton 19
BUNINYONG 60, 258.33; NEWLYN 52, 144.98; BALLAN 48, 157.04; SPRINGBANK 48, 150.62; LEARMONTH 40, 131.73; BUNGAREE 40, 128.11; CLUNES 40 126.41; GORDON 40, 109.62; Dunnstown 32, 96.90; Rokewood-Corindhap 28, 101.11; Beaufort 28, 88.73; Waubra 24, 83.01; Carngham-Linton 20, 77.73; Skipton 16, 54.12; Creswick 8, 47.95; Daylesford 8 27.91
17/UNDER
Dunnstown 24 d Learmonth 23
Waubra 29 d Daylesford 19
Newlyn 42 d Ballan 5
Buninyong 50 d Creswick 2
Carngham-Linton 34 d Gordon 16
Clunes 30 d Beaufort 12
Skipton 54 d Springbank 17
Hepburn 38 d Bungaree 18
HEPBURN 60, 252.34; NEWLYN 48, 184.27; BUNGAREE 48, 163.98; BUNINYONG 48, 156.69; DUNNSTOWN 40, 138.52; LEARMONTH 40, 137.69; SKIPTON 40, 137.41; CARNGHAM-LINTON 40, 129.23; Clunes 36, 140.20; Waubra 36, 104.78; Springbank 22, 79.78; Rokewood-Corindhap 20, 65.87; Daylesford 16, 68.18; Ballan 16, 44.41; Gordon 14, 59.49; Beaufort 12, 48.32; Creswick 4, 14.26
15/UNDER
Learmonth 44 d Dunnstown 12
Waubra 20 d Daylesford 17
Newlyn 19 d Ballan 10
Buninyong 43 d Creswick 0
Gordon 29 d Carngham-Linton 23
Clunes 25 d Beaufort 6
Skipton 34 d Springbank 20
Hepburn 32 d Bungaree 17
HEPBURN 58, 292.89; SKIPTON 54, 275.93; GORDON 52, 226.35; SPRINGBANK 52, 199.56; BUNGAREE 48, 212.07; CLUNES 40, 161.58; LEARMONTH 40, 147.65; CARNGHAM-LINTON 36, 127.38; Newlyn 32, 118.70; Ballan 24, 83.58; Buninyong 22, 82.39; Dunnstown 22, 59.05; Waubra 20, 47.84; Daylesford 16, 54.08; Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 30.00; Beaufort 8, 32.33; Creswick 4, 6.94;
13/UNDER
Dunnstown 17 d Learmonth 8
Daylesford 16 d Waubra 15
Newlyn 36 d Ballan 7
Buninyong 19 d Creswick 4
Carngham-Linton 32 d Gordon 10
Clunes 27 d Beaufort 8
Springbank 15 d Skipton 10
Bungaree 27 d Hepburn 0
NEWLYN 56, 284.85; GORDON 52, 196.75; CARNGHAM-LINTON 50, 213.59; SPRINGBANK 48, 212.26; DUNNSTOWN 46, 134.06; BUNINYONG 44, 115.17; LEARMONTH 32, 126.47; SKIPTON 32, 103.55; Clunes 32, 96.65; Daylesford 28, 113.87; Waubra 26, 116.77; Ballan 22, 56.50; Rokewood-Corindhap 22, 55.74; Bungaree 20, 81.22; Creswick 14, 40.44; Hepburn 12, 31.20; Beaufort 4, 13.91
