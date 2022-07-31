THE Ballarat Miners have put themselves in a position of needing to win the final four games of the season after a last quarter slip-up against Nunawading Spectres on Saturday night.
The Miners had no answer to Spectres star CJ Asuncion-Byrd who single-handedly kept his side in the contest for three quarters, finishing with 37 points, but in truth it wasn't the guard's impact in the last quarter that made the difference.
More-so, it was the Miners shooting which completely deserted them, finishing with just nine points for the quarter as Nunawading took over in the final six minutes, from a three-point lead to a comfortable 89-78 win.
Preston Bungei continued his strong form for the Miners top-scoring with 23 points, but too much was left to too few, with very little impact coming from the bench.
Early on it looked as though the Miners strong recent form would continue when the side put 30 points on the board for the first quarter, the second successive match it has done so, but it simply wasn't able to maintain the rage against a side which had only tasted victory seven times this season.
The loss drops the Miners back to 11th on the ladder with a 9-9 record and they now find themselves in a position where they need to win all their remaining games, starting with a double-header against Diamond Valley and Melbourne Tigers before a last round showdown against top sides Mount Gambier and Bendigo.
At least they have destiny in their own hands, but a win at home next Saturday night against an in-form Diamond Valley will be critical. Lose that and it's probably going to be curtains on the season which promised so much early, but has petered out in the second half of the year given the tough final weekend.
Ballarat Miners 78 (P. Bungei 23, K. Sapwell 14) def by Nunawading Spectres 89 (CJ Asuncion-Byrd 37)
