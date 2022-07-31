Tough fortnight ends in another defeat for Miners women

IN any team sport you should never have to rely on individuals to get the job done, but the truth is the Miners women have desperately been missing Jade Melbourne since she headed off to New York with the Australian Opals.
Despite a return to form of centre Zitina Aokuso against Nunawading on Saturday night, the big centre played a lone hand as the Miners offence simply failed to fire against a powerful top eight opponent.
Advertisement
The Miners shot at just 33 per cent on the night and were also comprehensively beaten on the boards, losing the rebound count 50-31.
It started early as well as Nunawading skipped out to a 10-point lead at the first change, a lead they never seriously looked like giving up, eventually winning 70-59.
While the Miners would be content with their defence, holding the opposition to a middling score, the lack of attacking power was evident without Melbourne in the team.
Just like in last week's loss to Launceston, the Miners played hard, but did not have the brilliance needed to make the clutch buckets when required.
Aokuso would finish with 25 points and six rebounds and Isabella Brancatisano had 18 on the night as well, but even she struggled to finish, making eight of 23 attempts.
The miners stay in ninth position, but now find themselves two games outside the top eight. next week's double against Diamond Valley and the Tigers is now must win.
Ballarat Miners 59 (Z. Aokuso 25, I. Brancatisano 18) def by Nunawading Spectres (A. Kunek 23, R. Brewster 12)
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.