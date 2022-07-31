Daylesford has re-signed senior coach Hamish Jarrad for another two Central Highlands Football League seasons.
The Casterton-based Jarrad will continue a coaching partnership with Matt Pearce, who has also been locked in for another two years as senior assistant.
"We work well together and have the set up we want, so we want to continue with that."
Jarrad has been with the Bulldogs for three seasons, but this is the first year he has led them in a complete season.
He joined in 2020, which was wiped out by COVID-19, and then only oversaw 12 games last year before the pandemic again impacted.
He previously coached Casterton-Sandford in the Western Border league.
Jarrad said with the COVID-19 interruptions the targets he had set himself had only just begun.
"I arrived with a three-year rebuild plan and we're only in year one of that."
He said one of the initial objectives was to build up the number of home-based players.
"Our playing stocks from a local perspective aren't at a good level."
Jarrad sees that happening through the progression of under age players.
"We have some really good juniors coming through from the under-12s, under-15s and bottom age under-18s.
"We just need to get through these next few years and from there be well placed for the long-term."
He said in the meantime the club needed to recruit as strongly as it could.
Jarrad said with the CHFL being such a big competition, there was no easy fix.
He said with so many teams peaking at any one time, it was not as easy to make quick leap forwards as was often seen in other competitions.
Jarrad said Skipton and Rokewood-Corindhap were examples of what could be achieved over a four to five-year period.
Skipton did not win a game in 2017 and is now set to play in a second finals series, while Rokewood-Corindhap was also well down the ladder with four wins and is now vying for finals.
Daylesford won two games in each of the two seasons before Jarrad arrived.
The Bulldogs have won four times this year to be 13th with two home and away rounds to play.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
