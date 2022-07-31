The Courier
Ballarat captain the hero as Swans sink Roosters with last kick of the game | Ballarat Football Netball League Round 15 review

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 31 2022 - 7:30am
Ballarat's Jake Dunne collides with two teammates on Saturday. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Ballarat fought back from 21 points down early in the fourth quarter to snatch victory on Saturday as Swans captain Sam James broke North Ballarat hearts with the final kick in the Ballarat Football Netball League contest to win by five points.

