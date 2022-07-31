Ballarat fought back from 21 points down early in the fourth quarter to snatch victory on Saturday as Swans captain Sam James broke North Ballarat hearts with the final kick in the Ballarat Football Netball League contest to win by five points.
It marks the second-consecutive week in which the Swans have won by under a goal, with the escape artists boasting five wins by six points or less this season.
The Roosters looked the better side at Alfredton, racing out to an early two-goal advantage and having all the answers for any Ballarat surge.
Ballarat failed to make the most of its opportunities in the third quarter, before Sam James' rushed snap from a stoppage in the 17th minute of the final term trimmed the lead to just seven points and brought the game to life.
After Daniel Kennedy set up a one-point game with three minutes remaining, James again found himself in an all-too familiar situation for his club, kicking for the game after earning a free kick in the dying seconds.
The captain kicked truly from directly in front to seal an impressive comeback win for Ballarat as the Swans solidify themselves in finals.
Ballarat coach Joe Carmody never had any doubts once James ended up with the ball.
"I back him in every day for a kick like that. He is a star player and we rate him really highly," Carmody said.
"His intensity and ability to drive the ball forward in the second half lifted everyone around him."
Both sides dealt with injuries as the Swans were without Keegan Mellington (concussion) and Sam Fisher (ankle) while the Roosters lost Matt Wilson (shoulder) and Max Scott (hip).
Carmody credited his side's work around the stoppages as their way back into the game.
"We were able to get the ball into our front half and keep it there but there were just a couple of lapses in concentration that allowed North to get out the back and score," Carmody said.
"When we managed to even it up around the contest that was when we started to get going."
The Swans rise to second on the ladder after East Point's shock loss to Darley.
"The win gives us confidence that no matter what position we are in if we keep grinding away we are going to be competitive," Carmody said.
"It would be nice to have a five or six-goal win but you take the four points every day of the week."
North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney noted that the Swans' activeness around the stoppages in the last quarter kept the game alive.
"They were more mobile than we were which led to some stoppage goals," McCartney said.
"They just hung in there really well and deserved to win."
The loss means the Roosters slide to sixth with Sebastopol, Melton South and Darley to come.
"It is a really even competition. I still think there is very little between the top-six teams," McCartney said.
"Anyone can beat anyone on any given day which means it is going to be a good finals series."
BALLARAT 1.2 4.6 5.10 9.11 (65)
NORTH BALLARAT 3.3 5.3 8.6 9.6 (60)
GOALS - Ballarat: Jake Drever 2, Sam James 2, Andrew Hooper, Daniel Kennedy, Rhys Perry, Marcus Powling, Paddy Simpson; North Ballarat: Simon McCartin 2, Jack Riding 2, Max Scott 2, Josh Chatfield 1, Isaac Lovison 1, Riley Polkinghorne 1
BEST - North Ballarat: Riley Polkinghorne, Jack Riding, Harry Loader, Fletcher Loader, Isaac Lovison, Tim Speirs
A dominant Darley performance against East Point saw the Devils notch a season-defining five-goal win over the Roos on Saturday.
The Devils dealt East Point a blistering first quarter despite the tricky conditions, with five goals on the board to hold an 11-point lead at quarter time.
Darley coach Dan Jordan said it was a "strange" afternoon at Darley as both sides looked more threatening kicking into the breeze.
"I thought there was clearly a two or three-goal advantage to one end but the scoring did not reflect that," Jordan said.
"When watching the game the conditions did not seem to favour one end but once out in the middle the strong breeze was definitely there."
Nick Rodda kicked a game-high four goals en route to a crucial win for the Devils' finals chances.
"It is always good to get the win and probably more so against a side that was above us on the ladder," Jordan said.
"I thought we were really strong defensively. It was probably our best four-quarter effort for the year."
Devils defender Mace Cousins restricted Jordan Johnston, who kicked nine goals in his last outing against Darley, to just one goal in the 30-point win.
"Mace Cousins wanted the job on Jordan Johnston and I thought he did a terrific job on him," Jordan said.
"He is a bit of a barometer for East Point so that was a focus for us. For Mace to sacrifice his game in that aspect was a credit to him and his personality."
Darley now sits in fifth place after the Swans' comeback win over the Roosters.
The Lions led at every break against the Devils, showing their best free-flowing football as they ended a four-match losing streak.
Izaac Grant finished the day with a game-high four goals, while Stuart Aberdein drew praise for his work shutting down Darley talisman Brett Bewley.
"Darley came hard with about eight minutes to go. They were within a couple of goals, but the boys did really well to steady the ship and play some good situational footy," Giampaolo said.
"We needed that win; it was a getting a bit flat with four losses on the trot."
DARLEY 5.0 6.5 10.5 13.9 (87)
EAST POINT 3.1 4.5 8.8 8.9 (57)
GOALS - Darley: Nick Rodda 4, Brett Bewley 2, Jack Bewley, Blake Colley, Mitchell Gardiner, Dylan Landt, Auden Tanner; East Point: Liam Canny 2, Jack Jeffrey 2, Harry Ganley, Jordan Jonhston, Cam Lovig, Mitch Walsh
BEST - Darley: Luther Baker, Mace Cousins, Brett Bewley, Bailey Young, Nick Rodda, Joel Cadman; East Point: Jacob Brown, Ryan Walsh, Cam Lovig, Joel Mahar, Liam Canny, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus
A slow-starting Redan avoided gifting Lake Wendouree its second win for the season, recovering from a nine-point half time deficit to run away 32-point winners at City Oval.
Still a mathematical chance to play finals, every remaining game is a must-win for the Lions who looked unstoppable once they found their form on Saturday.
Redan kicked the opening goal of the afternoon before the Lakers responded with three of their own, making the most of their opportunities in front of goal.
Redan coach Jarrett Giampaolo acknowledged that his side's first half was "pretty poor".
"We did not come in switched on and got smashed around the contest a bit," Giampaolo said.
"Our intensity was not at the level we needed it to be at. Our first half but we went in to half time still right in the game even though we had been playing quite poorly."
A back-and-forth second quarter saw Redan claim an eight-point advantage early in the term with goals to Lachlan George, Grant Bell and Declan Murphy, who capitalised on a missed out-of-bounds call to stroll into an open goal.
But the see-sawing nature continued as Lake Wendouree added three of the next four goals to snatch back the lead.
After half-time it was all Redan as the Lions enjoyed a 41-point swing, recording their sixth win of the season.
"We were able to shift the clearances back in our favour and our pressure started to create a lot more turnovers which gave us more forward-half action," Giampaolo said.
"In the end we kicked 19 behinds so we probably let ourselves down with how much we could have won by but it was pleasing to see the boys come out after half time and turn it around."
Redan fielded two under-17 players alongside three under-19s as the Lions look to the future.
"We have found some really good young players but it has probably led to a bit of inconsistency in our performance," Giampaolo said.
"It has been a really up-and-down season for us but in terms of finals we are just looking at getting some positive movement towards the end of the season."
Lincoln Barnes added a goal to his 20-disposal performance to be named the Lions' best while Izaac Grant led the way with a game-high three goals.
Redan stays eighth despite the win, with Bacchus Marsh and Melton South its final two opponents this season.
The Lakers, whose sole win came in round one against the Lions, face East Point, Sebastopol and Melton to wrap up their year.
REDAN 1.4 5.8 9.12 12.19 (91)
LAKE WENDOUREE 3.2 7.5 8.5 9.5 (59)
GOALS - Redan: Izaac Grant 3, Lachlan George 2, Declan Murphy 2, Lincoln Barnes, Grant Bell, Jarrett Giampaolo, Lachlan Mclean, Jacob Werts; Lake Wendouree: Jacob Coxall 2, Robbie Emerson-Jones 2, Nathan Pring 2, Tim Collins, Cooper James, Bayley Thompson 1
BEST - Redan: Lincoln Barnes, Izaac Grant, Cooper Atchison, Flynn Atchison, Lachlan Mclean, Lachlan George; Lake Wendouree: Joel O'Connell, Bailey Ryan, Jacob Coxall, Cooper James, Nathan Pring, Robbie Emerson-Jones
It was a 21-point Melton South victory the last time the Lions and Panthers matched up, but Sunbury, which has been in impressive form of late, made no mistakes on Saturday en route to a 59-point win at Melton Recreation Reserve.
A sensational seven-goal start saw Sunbury boast a 37-point lead into quarter time, gradually adding to the margin before a dominant fourth quarter performance.
It was a whopping 80-point swing from their last match-up in round four as the Lions have now won two of their past three games following a heart-breaking one-point loss to Ballarat.
Jake Sutton thrived in the fast-flowing nature of Saturday's affair, kicking a game-high six goals alongside Leigh Brennan who added four of his own.
Mitch Lewis starred in his first game back for the Lions since round seven, earning best-on-ground honours in the dominant win.
Melton South has the week off in round 16 while Sunbury hosts Melton.
SUNBURY 7.4 9.6 11.9 19.13 (127)
MELTON SOUTH 1.3 2.6 7.8 10.8 (68)
GOALS - Sunbury: Jake Sutton 6, Leigh Brennan 4, Harrison Minton-Connell 2, Tyson Lever, Mitch Mclean, Jack Newitt, Harry Power, Haydn Ross, Jake Egan, Patrick Scanlon; Melton South: Ben Casley 2, William Thornton-Gielen 2, Mitch Fino, John Kovarik, Brody Sullivan, Matthews Sullivan, Daniel Vasjuta
BEST - Sunbury: Mitchell Lewis, Patrick Scanlon, Daniel Toman, Jake Sutton, Tyson Lever, Harrison Minton-Connell; Melton South: Billy Lloyd, Broden Collins, William Thornton-Gielen, Brody Sullivan, Cody Chapman, Mitch Fino
