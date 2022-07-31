BALLARAT'S Youth League Miners are through to the best of three grand final series after a stunning win on the road against Nunawading on Sunday afternoon.
Led brilliantly by a huge game from Amos Brooks and a three-point barrage from Jeremiah McKenzie and Dyami Hayes, the Miners tore apart the Nunawading defence, recording a 103-77 victory.
Despite having suffered two big defeats against Nunawading this season leading into the match, this game always looked different on paper with the Miners able to call on a number of the NBL1 South regulars for the contest.
Brooks was everywhere early with his physical presence setting up a 10-point lead at the first change.
Nunawading closed to within five points early in the second quarter before McKenzie, fresh off his match-winning effort against Kilsyth last weekend threw down three huge three-pointers to end the first half, seeing the Miners take a 19-point lead into half time.
After the break, it was Hayes that stepped up to the plate, with four huge buckets of his own as he would go onto top score with 18 points for the match.
Will Hynes and Austin McKenzie were also huge in the clutch moments as the Miners ran out convincing winners, never once seeing the margin drop below 20 in the last quarter.
the Miners will meet Ringwood in the grand final series after the Hawks won 84-76 against Knox also on Sunday afternoon.
Coach Kyle Slack said the result was a huge step for the Miners program.
"It really was impressive," he said. "The guys really opened up well just with their intensity and team work. While the ball didn't always drop early, you knew they were playing well and by the end of the first quarter we were really clicking, but our defence locked in from the start which was huge.
"I honestly believe this is huge for the program. We've got so much local talent and depth, we played all 12 in this game and realistically there were people out there that deserved more minutes, but there's just not enough minutes in a basketball game.
"To know that talent is coming through and on top of that, to know that talent wants to play together, it really sets us up well and it's credit to Luke (men's head coach Luke Sunderland), who has set up a program to have both the Miners and the Youth League working together."
The grand final series against Ringwood tips off at 4pm on Saturday afternoon at Selkirk Stadium, the first of what will now be a triple-header of matches.
The second and third game if required will both be played at Ringwood the following weekend.
