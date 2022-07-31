The Courier

Ballarat's Youth League Miners are through to the best of three grand final series after a stunning win on the road against Nunawading on Sunday afternoon.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 31 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHARGE: The Ballarat Miners were led brilliantly by Amos Brooks in the first half, making it through to the grand final series.

BALLARAT'S Youth League Miners are through to the best of three grand final series after a stunning win on the road against Nunawading on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.