REVEALED: 40 touches and two goals for this BFNL star

Every Monday, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from round 15 below.
The graphics are fully interactive so you can search for specific players, or list the statistics in your preferred format (in order of most kicks, possessions, goals etc).
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au throughout the entire season.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to technical issues in Melton South's clash with Sunbury, statistics were not recorded until the 21st minute of the first quarter.
Darley 13.9 (87) d East Point 8.9 (57)
Ballarat 9.10 (64) d North Ballarat 9.6 (60)
Redan 12.19 (91) d Lake Wendouree 9.5 (59)
Sunbury 19.13 (127) d Melton South 10.8 (68)
