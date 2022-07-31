Hamstring trouble for key players ahead of finals | CHFL Rd15 match-by-match reviews

The CHFL top eight is gradually taking shape.
The top four is sorted with two home and rounds to play.
It is now just a matter of seeing who finishes eighth.
That might not be decided until the last round.
And with finals so close, there are some new injury worries for finalists.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis used an old-fashioned spray to get the Tigers back on track as they cemented a top four finish with a four-point win over Skipton in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
Challis took his players aside before going to the three quarter time huddle and provided some stern words after 50m penalties had played a part in the Tigers' lead being trimmed from 27 points to 12.
His message could be heard reverberating around the Skipton Recreation Reserve as memories of the damage a lack of discipline had played in Springbank's loss to Gordon in round 12 came flooding back.
Challis said he had gone to the break frustrated. "I wasn't happy about it and the players needed to know.
"We did the same against Gordon and the damage on that day cost us the game.
"I asked the players whether they wanted a repeat of that - emphasising it could cost us fourth spot.
"I put it on them. Do we want to be undisciplined and throw away the hard work we've done or do you want to win game?"
Springbank responded by finding enough to hold out Skipton and lock in a double chance for the first week of the finals.
The Tigers managed just one behind in the last term, but it would be enough as time ran out for Skipton.
Challis said he was proud of the defensive efforts of the Tigers in a desperate final quarter - especially his back six.
He said injuries meant they were undermanned in defence and he could not have asked any more from the players who had to fill the roles. "They did a fantastic job. We were quite light on, but they stuck to the task."
Challis said ultimately the performance showed the Tigers had the game required going into the finals.
As well as securing a top four finish, it was the win they needed after losing to Buninyong, Gordon and Hepburn in consecutive weeks.
Springbank held sway in a tight, low-scoring first half.
The Tigers threatened to break the game wide open in the third term when they led 8.3 to 3.6, but it was then that Skipton made its run.
The Emus only allowed Springbank one more behind, but could not take enough chances and will now face an elimination final.
Skipton joint Craig Willian was shattered by the loss.
He said Skipton had been working long and hard to secure a top four finish and the failure to achieve that had put a dampener on their build up to finals.
Willian said ultimately Springbank took their chances and Skipton did not despite dominating inside 50m entries.
He said despite the loss, the Emus knew they were well equipped for the finals, being able to match it with the likes of Springbank.
Stephen Staunton, with four goals, had a big say in Springbank leading early, but one win Skipton did have was reducing his opportunities late with two and sometimes three defenders taking him on in contests.
Second-placed Dunnstown cruised to a 60-point win over sixth-placed Learmonth at Learmonth to further highlight its premiership claims.
The Towners led by just 10 points at half-time, but put the foot down after the main break.
Learmonth coach Nick Willox remains calm despite the margin.
"It wasn't too bad. We had chances in the first half to go ahead. We had enough of it early in the third quarter, but couldn't turn that into scoreboard pressure and then they got on top."
Willox said the outcome highlighted what Learmonth needed to do going into finals.
"They're a benchmark team and were a top four team last season.
'We're only going to get better.
"We'll take a lot out of it. We'll learn from and move on."
Willox will most likely miss Learmonth's last home and away game against Waubra in two weeks after aggravating a hamstring strain.
They have a bye next round.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said the Towners were not as clean as he would have liked to see, but were eventually rewarded for their work as the game opened up.
He said Learmonth has undoubtedly improved and exerted plenty of pressure, but was not able to sustain it.
Wilkins said he was pleased with the way Dunnstown had run out the game.
Dunnstown has had two losses - the same as Hepburn, and one more than Springbank.
Learmonth is two wins inside the top eight.
Hepburn continued its push towards another finals campaign with a 87-point victory over Bungaree at Hepburn.
The Burras took the game and most likely Bungaree's last finals hopes away in the second half.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said the Burras took while to break open Bungaree - no surprise given it was playing to stay in finals contention.
He said it was satisfying to play out the game strongly with a seven-goal last quarter.
"I keep telling the guys you have to be in the game the whole game. You can't afford to drop off.
"You don't want to develop bad habits going into the finals.
"If you go to sleep for 10, 15 minutes in a final, the opposition will take you apart."
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the Demons were competitive into the third term before Hepburn took the game away.
He said they had given everything, physically and emotionally, in encounters against Buninyong and Gordon in the previous two without getting the desired results.
He indicated this might have taken a toll.
Waight said one of Hepburn's biggest strengths was the spread of options they had in attack.
Mitch Banner kicked six goals, Joe Clarke a season-best five and Andy McKay four.
Burras ruckman Sean Tighe also dominated.
Buninyong goes on its winning way.
The Bombers made it six wins on end by 61 points against Creswick at Buninyong.
The Wickers had built up some momentum with back-to-back wins, but were no match for the seventh-placed Bombers.
Creswick could manage only three goals.
They were within 14 points at half-time. but Buninyong was able to ease away.
Creswick acting coach Ryan Knowles, who has been assisted by Jamie Bobrowski in the absence of head coach Dean Romeril, said the Bombers were physically too strong and too slick with the football.
"They broke our tackles and generally moved the footy very well.
"We could only manage patches of good footy."
Newlyn coach Chris Banwell said it was a pleasing result for the playing group.
"We haven't played too badly in the past month, but haven't been able to put four quarters together."
The Cats have won three of their past five outings, but have still let games against Bungaree and Creswick.
Wins in those outings would have had the Cats right on the cusp of the top eight.
Banwell said their pre-game had focused on controlling the game from start to finish, and they had delivered by meeting their targets in each quarter.
VFL-listed ruckman Chris Carey was again a big contributor for Newlyn.
Banwell said Carey had not only played an important role in the ruck, but also been an influence wherever he went.
Marcus Darmody kicked his fourth page of five goals for the season and has a chance of topping 50 for the season.
While now has five wins, Ballan is stuck on two with five defeats in a row.
Waubra has moved into the top eight for the first time this season after defeating Daylesford by 40 points at Waubra.
Like Buninyong it has been slow build for the Roos after a slow start to the season.
They made the running in the opening quarter and there was no coming back for the Bulldogs.
Waubra coach Matt James was rapt with the way the Roos won.
"We probably played our best style of footy for quite some time.
"It was a pretty comprehensive result."
Waubra has used a few different ruckmen this year and this time it was usual key forward Hayden Hughes who stepped up.
James said Hughes and teenager Tom Ford, who kicked four goals from the midfield, had had stand-out games.
James commended everyone around the club with regard to how they handled a tough day.
The Roos are mourning the death of under-18 player Rohan Cosgriff.
"It was awesome to see the whole club band together and work through it."
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said he was highly impressed by Waubra.
"They could have put us away even more emphatically.
"It was much the same story for us. Our pressure was good for 80 per cent of the game, but we just can't maintain it."
Clunes ended a five-game losing run against Beaufort at Clunes.
The Magpies got the jump and stayed in control despite being out-scored after quarter time.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the Magpies had gone away from what they had done early, but fortunately were able to wrestle back the ascendancy.
He said the win had been a reward for effort.
Nick Clarke kicked for goals in a side which lost Dom Makur and Callum Newton from the selected line-up.
Clunes joins Beaufort on four wins, with the Crows having slid from the top eight mid-season to 14th.
Ladder leader Gordon is likely to be without one of its most valuable players for the last two home and away rounds after a soft tissue injury curse struck again on Saturday.
Super reliable defender Mick Nolan strained a hamstring late in his 150th game in the Eagles' 153-point win over Carngham-Linton at Gordon.
Joint coach Adam Toohey said Nolan was about the fourth player in the past month to suffer a hamstring injury.
He said it was a concern, but they were unable to pinpoint any particular reason for the trend.
Toohey said Nolan had been outstanding since moving into defence this year.
The Eagles spread their goals around, with youngster Lachy Reynolds leading the way with five.
It was an assignment which was always going to be extremely tough for Carngham-Linton, which is yet to get a win.
Brothers Kynan and Tarun Raven were again prominent for the Saints.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
