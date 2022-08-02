Dominant Darley duo tops the lot | BFNL Stars of the Week

A Darley duo combined for 379 ranking points on Saturday as Brett Bewley and Dylan Landt put together dominant performances in the Devils' season-defining win.
Bewley amassed 202 ranking points against East Point, finishing with a round-high 40 disposals along with 12 tackles and 5 marks.
Advertisement
WATCH BEWLEY'S PERFORMANCE AGAINST EAST POINT:
Bewley also added two goals and 11 clearances on Saturday, second only to his teammate Dylan Landt who had 12.
Landt recorded 177 ranking points, the second highest for round 15, with 36 touches (15 contested) and 10 tackles.
East Point swingman Jacob Brown's 31 disposals and 11 marks saw him tally 171 ranking points in the loss to Darley.
*Stats were not recorded until the 21st minute in the first quarter of Melton South v Sunbury
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.