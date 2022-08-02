The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL Stats HQ

Dominant Darley duo tops the lot | Ballarat Football Netball League Stars of the Week

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 2 2022 - 3:06am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominant Darley duo tops the lot | BFNL Stars of the Week

A Darley duo combined for 379 ranking points on Saturday as Brett Bewley and Dylan Landt put together dominant performances in the Devils' season-defining win.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.