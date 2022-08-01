Advertisement
Redan's impressive 39-point win over second-placed Darley on Sunday has seen the Lions clinch the minor premiership with one round of BFLW action remaining.
The Lions, who now boast a 12-1 record, have held top spot all season long and are the premiership favourites by a convincing margin ahead of finals.
Redan led at every break at City Oval on Sunday, racing out to an early two-goal advantage at quarter time.
Lily Corboy and Charlotte Linssen both kicked two goals while the always-reliable Lori Stepnell put together another best-on-ground performance.
The Lions visit Melton in round 14 as they look to head into finals on a six-game winning streak.
A late surge from the Bloods in their clash with Lake Wendouree saw them trailing by just five points at the final break, as an inaccurate Lakers outfit failed to capitalise on their opportunities.
The Lakers eventually claimed an eight-point win but with 14 scoring shots to Melton's four, it was a lot closer than it needed to be.
Sebastopol notched its ninth win of the season with a 43-point win over Bacchus Marsh in tricky conditions.
A second-quarter surge saw Sebastopol turn a five-point quarter-time lead into 20 points at half time, before Bacchus Marsh fought back with the breeze in the third term.
The Cobras held Sebastopol scoreless in the third quarter to trim the margin back to two goals, but the Burra proved too strong with the breeze behind them in the final term.
Redan 8.6 (54) d Darley 2.3 (15)
Lake Wendouree 2.10 (22) d Melton 2.2 (14)
Sebastopol 8.11 (59) d Bacchus Marsh 2.4 (16)
LADDER: Redan 48 points, 764.24%; Darley 40, 322.67; Sebastopol 36, 243.38; Lake Wendouree 20, 33.53; Bacchus Marsh 8, 26.92; Melton 4, 16.67
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.