The Courier

Dominant Redan locks up top spot | BFLW Round 13 Wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 2 2022 - 5:56am, first published August 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNDER PRESSURE: Redan's Ellen Werts gets the clearance against Darley on Sunday. Pictures: Adam Trafford.
JUBILATION: Zoe Larkins of Redan (left) congratulates teammate Charlotte Linssen on a goal.
LINKING UP: Amelia Williams-Otutaha in action for Darley at City Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Redan's impressive 39-point win over second-placed Darley on Sunday has seen the Lions clinch the minor premiership with one round of BFLW action remaining.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.