The Victorian Women's Trust is offering digital alternatives to women living in rural and regional areas to help raise access to and awareness of the opportunities offered by the internet, and to help overcome barriers to its use.
The City of Ballarat library will be one of a number of regional libraries hosting a digital open day as part of the Victorian Women's Trust Rural Women Online program.
"At our Rural Women Online Open Days, women will have the opportunity to connect with other local women, find assistance and answers to all those tech questions that might be confusing, and to get online and try different computer equipment and software," Victorian Women's Trust chair Alana Johnson said.
"Recent data shows there are still significant barriers for rural women when it comes to accessing the digital world, including ability-based barriers, exacerbated by the fear and shame women may experience when seeking IT assistance. How many of us have felt silly when asking a computer question or worried that we might be judged for our perceived lack of technical abilities?"
The open days are just part of the Trust's Rural Women Online initiative, which includes an online helpdesk for rural women who need assistance with IT and digital services.
Victorian Women's Trust executive director Mary Crooks told The Courier rural and regional Victorians are disadvantaged both in terms of connectivity and capacity for digital access.
"Banking, our healthcare, our education and our career opportunities; all of these require digital literacy, and there are a lot of women who have been left behind," Ms Crooks says.
"That's our specific interest, the ones who have been left behind. COVID compounded that, too. You have women who are relatively isolated, even in geographic terms, but especially isolated in terms of everybody going to ground under lockdown.
"Their ability to jump on the computer - to send an email to someone, to zoom a grandchild, or whatever, wasn't there; they weren't connected in that way. It's a matter of differentiating between the the WiFi connection, as distinct from the confidence connection, if you like.
"Being able to jump on and remain connected, not just to deal with issues like telehealth or banking or online grocery shopping. But in a more pleasurable, leisure sense - to be able to hop online and maybe take part in webinars or to access the resources of the State Library in Melbourne or whatever. That's where a lot of rural women have had fallen behind."
Ms Crooks says Rural Women Online consists of three streams: a set of how-to-guides, a women staffed tech help desk and one-on-one mentoring.
"Access to digital skills and resources isn't distributed equally," she says.
"Nearly a third of rural women report experiencing exclusion from the digital world. Fear, shame and perceived inability keep women from pursuing the knowledge they need to close this gap. With Rural Women Online, we help rural women feel confident and included in the digital space by providing empowering opportunities to build digital skills.
"One of the challenges facing rural women is accessing IT support. Many digital platforms make speaking to a real human nearly impossible. That's why we've opened a helpdesk where women can get advice from other women, who can answer questions and provide support without judgement or condescension."
The Sisyphean task of advocacy for improved internet connection in the regions is also on the Trust's agenda, Ms Crooks says.
"We have said in all of our documentation and to our funders, our primary aim is to fast track connectivity, the capacity of women to join and take part in all the opportunities and resources that online gives you. But our secondary aim is to be an advocate on the broader connection issue.
"Everyone deserves the support they need to build digital skills. We want women to know that no question is too silly."
The Ballarat Library Rural Women Online Open Day is Monday August 8 between 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm. There is another open day at Hamilton Library on Tuesday, August 9. The Rural Women Online's helpdesk is open Wednesdays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm until the end of September. Alternatively, women can submit a question online, at ruralwomenonline.org.au, and it will be answered within two days.
Rural Women Online is a joint initiative of the Helen McPherson Smith Trust and the Bendigo Bank Community Enterprise Foundation, delivered by the Victorian Women's Trust.
