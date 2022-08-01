The Courier

The Ballarat library is hosting an open day offering online assistance to rural and regional Victorian women

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated August 2 2022 - 1:48am, first published August 1 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lack of connection: Many rural and regional women have much less access to online services and connection than the cities.

The Victorian Women's Trust is offering digital alternatives to women living in rural and regional areas to help raise access to and awareness of the opportunities offered by the internet, and to help overcome barriers to its use.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.