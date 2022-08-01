'Disgusting and damaging': Man sentenced for filming graphic act in front of children

A man who filmed himself committing despicable acts in front of primary school children will be on the sex offender registry for life.
Jacob Dwyer was sentenced at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday after pleading guilty to several charges, including possession of child abuse material and trespassing.
Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt summarised the offending in his sentencing - in November 2020, Dwyer had been sexually inappropriate towards a female member of a friend's family, before breaking into their home and "continu(ing) to menace that family in the most disgraceful way".
On two occasions in March 2022, Dwyer filmed himself performing an indecent act in front of a Ballarat primary school - he was identified through his vehicle and arrested.
The video was sent to an unidentified party in the United States.
Police searched Dwyer's home and found devices with child abuse material "of the most graphic, disgusting, and damaging type," Mr Klestadt said.
He noted it was "particularly disturbing" the faces of some of the school children were visible in the videos Dwyer had made.
"Today, I have been provided with two victim impact statements, which were composed by the mothers of two of the young children," Mr Klestadt said.
"They speak not only of their own distress, because of the effect of your conduct on their children, but the devastating effect of your conduct on the lives of those children.
"Those children were previously normal, happy young girls, engaged with their schools, and progressing appropriately through their childhood.
"Your behaviour has left them devastated and even at this early stage, it is clear that their lives are likely to be affected forever by your disgraceful conduct."
It was noted Dwyer suffers from an intellectual disability and has been diagnosed with a sexual preference disorder - his defence lawyer said a community corrections order could be suitable.
Mr Klestadt refused.
"I am satisfied a more significant sentence should be imposed - the disclosure of the effects of your behaviour is very significant," he said.
"I ... note you are linked in with various NDIS supports, because of your level of intellectual functioning, but none of that material mitigates the sentence that must be imposed today."
He has already served 132 days in custody.
Had he not pleaded guilty, he would have been sentenced to three years and six months, with a minimum non-parole period of two years.
He will also be placed on the sexual offenders registry for life.
