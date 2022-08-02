The Courier

St Patrick's College set to shine in Grand Final double-header

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:43am, first published 6:00am
St Patrick's College and Greater Western Victoria Rebels mid-forward Beau Tedcastle in the semi-final. Picture: Getty Images.

Both St Patrick's College Intermediate and Senior sides are through to the grand finals in the Herald Sun Shield after recording impressive wins in their semi final appearances at Highgate Reserve.

