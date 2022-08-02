Both St Patrick's College Intermediate and Senior sides are through to the grand finals in the Herald Sun Shield after recording impressive wins in their semi final appearances at Highgate Reserve.
It marks the 12th straight appearance in the Senior Boys Division One Grand Final for St Patrick's College, which will go head-to-head with Whitefriars College at Box Hill on Wednesday.
The Senior side enjoyed a stellar fourth quarter against Emmanuel College in Wednesday's semi final, turning a narrow six-point lead at three-quarter time into a 31-point victory to book a spot in the Grand Final.
St Patrick's has won a total of six shields since 2010, while Whitefriars is coming off an ACC premiership this season.
The Intermediate Boys were simply dominant against Marcellin College, kicking the first 12 goals of the contest to run away with a thumping 71-point win.
They will match up against Parade, which defeated Brighton Grammar by 79 points, in Wednesday's double-header at Box Hill City Oval.
The St Patrick's College Shield squad features an abundance of talent involved with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels program, including AFL National Championships representatives Beau Tedcastle (Allies) and James Van Es (Vic Country).
Intermediate Boys: St Patrick's College v Parade College
Wednesday August 3, 11am - Box Hill City Oval
Senior Boys: St Patrick's College v Whitefriars College
Wednesday August 3, 1.15pm - Box Hill City Oval
