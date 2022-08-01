The 2022 Victorian Country Short Course Championships was an overwhelming success as Ballarat put on a show for hundreds of junior swimmers over the weekend.
It was Geelong Swimming Club which was the overall winner of the championships, featuring Ballarat's three swimming clubs in Ballarat GCO, Ballarat Swimming Club and Ballarat Gold.
Helen Wills, President of Ballarat Gold Swimming Club, said it was great to see the Ballarat Lifestyle and Aquatic Centre at full capacity.
"The competition was very fierce with lots of very close races," Wills said.
"There were eight records broken overall with Ballarat Gold breaking four of them."
Ballarat boasted 89 swimmers competing across the two-day event.
"It was a really good weekend. We had lots of people step up and volunteer which was wonderful," Wills said.
"We were very happy with the effort and endeavor of the swimmers. We had some swimmers who did not make qualifying but still came down and cheered and volunteered which was fantastic."
The swimming season now rolls on to the Victorian Age Short Course Championships at Albert Park on the weekend.
The three-day meet returns to the Swimming Victoria Competition Calendar after two years of cancellations.
Ballarat Gold Swimming Club
Ballarat Swimming Club
Ballarat GCO Swimming Club
