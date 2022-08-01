The Courier

Severe weather warning for damaging winds issued for the Ballarat region

Updated August 1 2022 - 8:14am, first published 8:05am
Windy: Trees branches can fall without warning during wild weather. File photo: Adam Trafford.

The Ballarat region is in the firing line for damaging winds and possible thunderstorms from Tuesday, as a strong cold front crosses Victoria.

