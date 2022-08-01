The Ballarat region is in the firing line for damaging winds and possible thunderstorms from Tuesday, as a strong cold front crosses Victoria.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for areas including Ballarat, Dalesford and Baccus Marsh.
"A strong cold front will enter the west of the state late on Tuesday, bringing a vigorous north to northwesterly flow," the warning said.
"Showers and thunderstorms are likely along the front, as well as in northwesterly winds in its wake. The front will continue to move east overnight, reaching the southeastern districts during Wednesday morning,
"Damaging winds averaging 65 km/hr with peak gusts of around 100km/hr are possible over the Grampians and parts of the central ranges from late Tuesday.
"Damaging winds are expected to extend east across the central and eastern ranges overnight on Tuesday and during Wednesday morning. Winds will be temporarily easing from the west during Wednesday afternoon, as another burst of vigorous winds could affect the state from late Wednesday."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Ballarat is forecast for a top of 13 degrees on Tuesday and 15 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.
