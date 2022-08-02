The Courier
'Watch and Act' warning issued for Central Highlands region ahead of damaging winds

Updated August 2 2022 - 4:11am, first published 3:55am
'Prepare to take shelter': Watch and Act issued for severe weather

Residents in the Central Highlands region as well as The Grampians are being warned to 'prepare to take shelter', ahead of damaging and potentially destructive winds from Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday.

