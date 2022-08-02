'Prepare to take shelter': Watch and Act issued for severe weather

Residents in the Central Highlands region as well as The Grampians are being warned to 'prepare to take shelter', ahead of damaging and potentially destructive winds from Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday.
The State Emergency Service issued the 'Watch and Act' alert about 1.40pm on Tuesday.
"Prepare to take shelter and be aware of potential hazards caused by the severe weather," the warning said.
"Hazards include trees down, fallen power lines, debris and floodwater."
Towns including Daylesford and Newlyn are in the warning area.
Although Ballarat has not been included in the warning area, damaging winds are still possible, as a strong cold front crosses Victoria.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for areas including Ballarat, Dalesford and Baccus Marsh as well as much of the south-western part of the state.
"A strong cold front will enter the west of the state late on Tuesday, bringing a vigorous north to northwesterly flow," the warning said.
"Showers and thunderstorms are likely along the front, as well as in northwesterly winds in its wake. The front will continue to move east overnight, reaching the southeastern districts during Wednesday morning.
"Damaging winds averaging 65 km/h with peak gusts up to 110 km/h are forecast to develop over southwest Victoria from this evening and expected to extend east across the central and eastern ranges tonight and during Wednesday morning."
Ballarat is forecast for a top of 13 degrees on Tuesday and 15 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.
The winds will ease during Wednesday but another "burst of vigorous winds move across the state from the west late Wednesday." according to the Weather Bureau.
What you should do:
If you are driving:
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency. For severe weather related emergency assistance from the SES, phone 132 500.
Impacts in your area:
The potential impacts of severe weather in your area include:
The next update is expected by 03/08/2022 07:00 am or as the situation changes.
