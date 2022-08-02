AUSTRALIA'S under 19 eights rowing crews, featuring four Ballarat-based rower have produced some of the best results for this country ever, finishing on the podium of B finals at the World Championships which have wrapped up in Italy.
The Australian men's under-19 eight, which included St Patrick's rower Thomas Foley won the B final, leading from start to finish to hold off a strong Romanian crew.
The under-19 women's eight, which included Ballarat Clarendon College trio Lucy Richardson, Katie Jackson and Ellie McClure finished third in the B final in a time of 6 minutes and 25 seconds, the fastest time ever recorded by an under-19s Australian team.
The team showed some good early boat speed but were not able to match their competitors in the final 500 metres, finishing third in the race and ninth overall.
Deputy Performance Director, Jaime Fernandez said the results show how important it is to expose Australian athletes to international competition
"The standard of this World Championship regatta is at a significantly higher level (than previous years), which is fantastic," he said
"What was so pleasing to see was that all our crews, no matter what race or final they were in, were always trying to improve, execute their plans on a more consistent level and take learnings from one race into the next.
"I want to thank all of the coaches and support staff for their tireless work and guidance of the athletes. Likewise, the parents and supporters of the team - they were present in large numbers and without their commitment and backing, these types of opportunities would not be possible. It's the team that supports the team."
Australia finished the championships with two gold medals and two bronze medals, with four further crews finishing in the top six and a further five boats in the top 10.
