In years past, country cricket in Australia was a stronghold. The game known as King Willow dominated men's summer sport. Players from Bradman and O'Reilly were country first and foremost, learning their technique on rough tracks and coir matting. Young and older players mixed, bringing youthful exuberance and learned experience together.
Victorians Bill Woodfull, Warwick Armstrong, Bill Johnston and Merv Hughes are a select few country cricketers who represented Australia and had an great impact on the game.
Advertisement
But country cricket is in crisis. Just this week a senior Ballarat side announced it was unable to field a first grade side this season. Last season a successful Maryborough side could not field a team at all in the seniors.
There are always cultural reasons for a club struggling - players leave for one reason or another, for example - but if a major regional centre like Ballarat has sides struggling for numbers, how much worse can it be in rural areas? One player from the western districts told The Courier this week he had been approached by at least two Ballarat clubs to leave his association and come to Ballarat as a paid player.
While these incidents are portrayed as temporary setbacks, the truth is country cricket, and many country sports in general, are in decline. There are fewer young players, fewer umpires, club and association officials, and other supporters.
In many small towns, a tennis club was the focus of activity. Now they're scarce. Field hockey has all but disappeared. Facility costs and declining membership forces clubs to the wall. Even some football-netball clubs, the dominant sporting associations, have amalgamated or closed.
There are many reasons for the decline. Country towns lose young people to bigger cities because of limited, ever-shrinking work opportunities. Rate-capped councils trim their spending - an underused turf wicket is costly and time-consuming.
The art of greenkeeping is dying. As lawn bowls clubs move away from lawn, becoming 'artificial turf' bowls clubs, the substantial skills and subtleties required to make a true and safe cricket wicket fall to older and fewer people.
Another major factor is expansion of football and its demand on players. While the Australian Rules season in Victoria now officially runs from March to September, it makes calls on its participants almost all year round. Basketball is another threat: indoors and over in an evening, it's growing rapidly in popularity.
But most crucially: the game needs to attract young players. David White is the general manager of community cricket with Cricket Victoria. He acknowledges the regional game faces substantive challenges.
"There is probably no short-term solution to these issues," Mr White says.
"Our strategic focus is attracting kids 5 to 12. Cricket Australia, in the national data they've provided, show you have to capture a kid before 9, or you struggle to bring them into our game. Ideally, in the perfect world, you capture them three years prior to 9.
"Cricket Australia calls it the 'three-year hook'; focus on getting kids in for three years. Once they've played the game for three years, they're hooked for life."
Getting children to a one, two or three-hour match in an increasingly time-poor world is a challenge. Mr White says flexibility is key.
"It's a competitive landscape," he says.
"There are more options for kids these days: other sports, online gaming, whatever, we are in a different landscape from what you and I grew up in. So we need to think more flexibly on that, working with clubs on delivery models.
"If a club can offer (a game) on Friday night, another on a Saturday morning, another on a Sunday, and on a Tuesday night, we increase our chances of people, young kids, taking up the game."
Advertisement
There is a similar strategy for addressing the dearth of cricket umpires.
"We recently endorsed our long-term campaign strategy, similar to the 5-to-12-year-old theory, to bring more umpires from the bottom up through community cricket. I don't just mean aid; I'm talking about providing them with education and resources to increase their own pathway as an umpire.
"In the broader club environment, we're looking at player behaviour on and off the field. We want to create a harmonious environment, whether you're a young man or woman coming to the game. The environment is what's going to keep people. If you do not change that behaviour, we will lose umpires, we will lose players.
"I would argue sport is the fabric of a town. Whether it's a local football club or cricket club, they become the fabric of the town. People get behind them. It's where people meet on a Saturday or Sunday. I love seeing that."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.