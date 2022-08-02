Webster's Market and Café co-owner Jane Meneses Lopez says the day-to-day struggle with rising living costs is one reason why she is supporting this week's CafeSmart initiative.
Homelessness advocate StreetSmart Australia says CafeSmart is its biggest event each year. Each participating café - there are three in Ballarat - is encouraging customers to donate and is also donating $1 per coffee they sell on Friday.
The national not-for-profit organisation is raising funds to provide grants to community groups focused on homelessness in Australia.
Advertisement
Almost 200 cafés across Victoria are uniting to take action against homelessness through this year's CafeSmart, raising money to support their local homeless charities and services.
"You're conscious it's not even necessarily homelessness, but a wider struggle, the day-to-day struggle of affordability," Ms Meneses Lopez says.
"Even if you do have a roof over your head, some people struggle to buy clothes for the kids, or a car or even a car seat, or whatever it might be.
"I think generally the funds raised here have gone to Eureka Mums. When we opened this café I was a mum with small kids. Everything's so expensive and so that's why we became involved. It's hard for everyone - you don't have to be homeless, but it's of course so much more harder for those people."
Webster's has been involved with CafeSmart for the past seven years, and this year is joined by local cafés Cobb's Coffee and Maggie and Kate.
Ms Meneses Lopez says it would be welcome for more local cafés to get involved in the face of rising homelessness, to contribute in just a small way.
"It's a nationwide thing, and I'm really surprised more Ballarat cafés haven't got on board," she says.
"I would have thought other people would have picked it up by now. But I guess we can keep promoting it and keep involving ourselves, because the more involved, the more money there is for our local charities."
Funds raised by CafeSmart are fed back into local charities, meaning the cafés are directly supporting homeless services in their region. Over the past 11 years, the initiative has raised and distributed over $1.6m for more than a thousand local projects, bringing together local cafe businesses and coffee drinkers to help vulnerable people.
CEO of StreetSmart Australia Geoff Hills says CafeSmart provides urgent emergency grants to grassroots homeless charities with little public funding, delivering hot meals, supporting victims of domestic violence, providing safe places to sleep, supplying free medical care and working toward long-term solutions to homelessness.
StreetSmart says the COVID pandemic exposed and exacerbated strains on the community sector, with just one-fifth of community sector organisations saying their main funding source covers the full costs of service delivery, food insecurity growing rapidly and families living increasingly week-to-week.
Ms Meneses Lopez says as much as the initiative is about helping others and putting money into charities, it's also a pleasure to host.
"We enjoy doing it," she says.
"It's a fun day for everybody. You know, we all get to feel good at the end, knowing we've helped some people out."
To join the fight against homelessness, find your local participating café via the CafeSmart interactive map or donate the cost of a coffee online, visit: https://streetsmartaustralia.org/cafesmart/
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.