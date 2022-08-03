St Patrick's College has come up narrowly short of the Herald Sun Shield boys' football division one double.
St Pat's claimed the intermediate premiership by four points at Box Hill on Wednesday, but lost the senior grand final by seven points.
With a strong wind at its back in the last term, the Ballarat senior side dominated the territorial battle against the Donvale-based Whitefriars College after trailing by 14 points at the last change.
However, St Pat's could manage only 1.2 in the quarter in a tense struggle.
Final scores: Whitefriars 4.4 (28) d St Pat's 2.9 (21)
Whitefriars' three-goal first term was pivotal in an often scrappy and sometimes fiery contest, which featured a couple of melees as the pressure builded.
St Pat's gave itself a chance by keeping Whitefriars to just one point with the wind in the third term.
They closed the gap to eight with nine minutes to play, but could not capitalise on having possession in their attacking half for most of the remaining time.
It was Whitefriars' first Herald Sun Shield senior division one premiership in 18 years.
ST Pat's came from behind to take out the intermediate title.
St Pat's trailed early in the last term, but two goals within two minutes late in the game clinched victory over an inaccurate Parade College.
Final scores: St Pat's 7.9 (51) d Parade 5.17 (47)
Parade made most of the running, leading at each change, including 19 points at quarter time after a flying start. St Pat's kept at though to cut into the margin at each break.
