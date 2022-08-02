It's been revealed that a car that allegedly traveled between Bacchus Marsh and Ararat in 45 minutes was using a spare 'half' tyre.
Ararat Police are renewing calls for dashcam or CCTV of the July 15 incident - which spanned almost 150km - and involved a silver Commodore with maroon-and-white Queensland number-plates.
Advertisement
Drivers are normally recommended to travel below 80km/h on emergency spares due to poor handling. The Commodore's 'space saver' was on the front passenger side of the car - which has since been impounded at a cost $1115.
First Constable Nicholas Sorich said one of the car's headlights was already damaged when the sedan was reported driving erratically on the Western Freeway in Bacchus Marsh at 10.30am.
Triple zero calls later came in from Remembrance Drive in the Cardigan/Burrumbeet area.
Police said another witness allegedly saw the car in the main street of Beaufort.
Officers detected the Commodore in Ararat around 11.15am - when a brief pursuit took place.
The car was then caught up in traffic - and police alleged they were able to remove the keys from the ignition, arresting the driver.
A 41-year-old Melton man has been released on bail and is due to appear in Ararat Magistrates Court next month, facing 10 charges.
They include possessing a drug of dependence, threatening to assault an emergency services worker and conduct endangering life.
Anyone with dashcam or CCTV of the incident should call Ararat police on 5355 1500 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.