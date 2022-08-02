The Courier

St Alipius preps mark a big school milestone

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated August 2 2022 - 10:14am, first published 7:30am
CELEBRATE: St Alipius Parish School pupils Howard, Ethan, Sofia and Jacinta mark their 100th day of prep by dressing up as 100 year olds. Picture: Adam Trafford

'Tis the season for Ballarat's youngest school pupils to look like the oldest as schools across the city celebrate 100 Days of Prep for their littlest learners.

