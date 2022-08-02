St Alipius preps mark a big school milestone

'Tis the season for Ballarat's youngest school pupils to look like the oldest as schools across the city celebrate 100 Days of Prep for their littlest learners.
At St Alipius Parish School on Tuesday the school's 30 prep pupils dressed as 100-year-olds to mark the milestone - but from late last week through the coming weeks various schools across Ballarat will hold their own 100-day celebrations.
Advertisement
While it's important to celebrate the 100 days every year, prep teacher Lee House said it's even more important this year for the youngsters whose years of early learning through three and four year old kinder, and other social opportunities, were disrupted by COVID and lockdowns.
At St Alipius the preps paraded their costumes in front of the whole school and parents, made strings of 100 beads, did lots of 100-based maths activities, counting, writing activities and other fun tasks.
A writing prompt 'when I'm 100' mainly elicited responses about having grey hair, glasses, whiskers, walking sticks although one young writer predicted "I will have big ears and no hair".
"I think they all just described each other's costumes," Ms House laughed.
The fun also played in to the importance of the day and what the students, and the broader school, have missed over the past two years.
"It was really nice for all the parents to come in to the school for the parade. After COVID we are trying to take every opportunity for them to come in and see the kids together," Ms House said.
"Through the last few years of COVID the kids missed out on so much social learning and they really missed out on that community part of being at school ... so planning these kind of days and celebrations, marking these little milestones is so important to them and it really brings our school community together - the kids get so excited and the big kids get excited too."
Having something to look forward to and celebrate about being at school also helped those who were struggling a little more than their peers.
IN OTHER NEWS
"What we are finding, not with all of them but certainly with some, is that kids really missed a lot of social and emotional learning and having the time to play with other kids, learn about interactions, taking turns, using nice manners all the things would normally learn at kinder," Ms House said.
"We are having to catch up on that at school so we are doing a lot more developmental play, play-based learning and really looking at emotional literacy this year more so than we normally would. Academically they are pretty much on a par with other years, which is really good.
"It's been a really interesting year but 100 days was a big celebration this year and maybe felt more of celebration this year because we didn't really get a proper one last year - we had to do it on Zoom."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.