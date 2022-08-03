A new land purchase by the Golden Plains Shire Council has been declared a win by community members.
The former St Mary's Catholic Church, on the corner of the Glenelg Highway and Heales Street, was auctioned off on Saturday.
Advertisement
Bill MacNeill, secretary and treasurer of Smythesdale Progress Association, said he welcomed the purchase.
"We were just thrilled that it was purchased by the shire," Mr MacNeill said.
The building sits on a 1357 square-metre block and cost the council $384,000.
Mr MacNeill said the building had not been used by the Catholic community for some time and the building was run down.
IN THE NEWS:
The site is close to The Well which houses other council facilities and the Smythesdale Pharmacy.
The decision to purchase the property was voted on by council members at an unscheduled meeting on July 29.
A decision about what the building will be used for has not been chosen yet.
"With the population growth in the north of the shire, the corner block property ... was strategically identified," Golden Plains Shire mayor Gavin Gamble said in a statement.
"While the future use of the site will be determined by council in the future, the purchase was motivated by the public sale of the property and its strategic location adjacent to The Well and the Heritage Precinct.
"Council is pleased to have secured this valuable location."
Mr MacNeill said he was looking forward to working with council to determine the future of the site.
"We are looking forward to the opportunity of integrating the building into a community space in some sort of permanent form, but how that might happen is anybody's guess," he said.
The land is already used by some community members for parking when events like country markets are on.
"I don't think there's any way you could spin this other than it being just a real win for the community," Mr MacNeill said.
Advertisement
"For it to have fallen into private hands would have just been a terrible loss."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.