As the battle for a place in the Central Highlands Netball League finals heats up, Newlyn is one side which can lock in a top-eight finish with a win against Daylesford on Saturday.
The sixth-placed Cats' tally of 36 points is equal to two other sides in Bungaree and Skipton, though ninth-placed Dunnstown, which hosts Waubra, remains a threat to Newlyn's finals hopes.
A Newlyn win would not rule out Dunnstown's chances, with eighth-placed Skipton the most vulnerable to drop out of the eight at the weekend.
Skipton visits Beaufort in round 16 before a mouth-watering clash against seventh-placed Bungaree in round 17.
A Bungaree win on Saturday against Clunes will not lock in a finals appearance, with the final round clash against Skipton set to make or break its season.
While five sides battle for the final top eight spots, just one game separates Rokewood-Corindhap and Beaufort as they look to earn a double chance in the top four.
The Hoppers visit Springbank, which has only lost one game this season, while Beaufort plays Skipton before the two sides meet in the final round.
Unbeaten Buninyong finishes the season with games against Ballan and Daylesford, both of which cannot play finals.
Gordon hindered its finals chances in round 15 with a loss to Carngham-Linton and now needs to not only win its remaining two games against Creswick and Ballan, but hope for other results to fall its way.
The Saints hosts Hepburn on Saturday, aiming for two-consecutive wins for the second time this year.
