Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 2
$895,000 - $950,000
AGENCY: Ballarat Real Estate
AGENT: Lachlan Sylvia 0458 068 234
INSPECT: By appointment
A recent listing from the sales team at Ballarat Real Estate is well deserving of its time in the spotlight. It offers style and comfort with extra living space and a sought-after location.
Property consultant Lachlan Sylvia said the home is located on one of Ballarat's very best tree-lined streets with easy access to Melbourne and Ballarat CBD.
The residence if fully renovated with style and flair, as well as energy-saving extras such as double-glazed windows. New blinds and floor-length drapes are fresh and bright. White window shutters are a lovely addition to filter light and ensure your privacy.
Upon entering the home you are greeted by newly-laid flooring and freshly-painted walls. On the right is a versatile front lounge with a traditional bay-style window. This room could a home theatre, library or even a music room with grand piano.
On the left of the entrance is the main bedroom suite where you'll find ample space for furniture as well as a generous walk-in dressing room. The sparkling ensuite boasts floor-to-ceiling tiles, a walk-in shower and matt-black tapware.
Lachlan said the centrepiece of the home is the spacious open-plan family zone with living and dining and bespoke kitchen. A showcase of symmetry and style, the kitchen includes a perfectly positioned island with waterfall ends and contrasting task lights.
More kitchen highlights include marble-look splashback, undermount sink, integrated extraction fan, quality cooking appliances, dishwasher and a four-door pantry cupboard.
The home offers two generous children's bedrooms, a walk-in robe, fitted robe, family bathroom, guest bathroom, freestanding bathtub, central heating, ducted cooling and sliding doors to the elevated under-veranda barbecue area. Another nice place to sit is the front porch, overlooking the quiet street and neighbourhood.
The property has landscaped gardens, a double lock-up garage, a private courtyard, undercover storage space, electronic gates and an automated sprinkler system.
