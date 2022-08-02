Ballarat mortgage repayments will rise for the fourth time this year after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates again.
On the first Tuesday of each month the RBA meets and decides whether or not to raise the rate.
In May this year the RBA decided to raise rates for the first time in more than a decade, bringing the historical low rate of 0.1 per cent up to 0.35 per cent.
Each month since then there has been a 0.5 per cent increase; now in August the rate is at 1.85 per cent.
According to census data in 2021, Ballarat's median monthly mortgage repayments for households was about $1400, putting the median mortgage at about $300,000.
For a mortgage of this size for 25 years, the interest rate hikes mean households will need to spend $46 more a month - or $552 more a year - to pay back their loan.
For some, hearing news about rising interest rates, rising inflation as well as cost of living pressures might make planning for the future difficult.
MOR Accountants financial advisor Paul Bilson said returning to the basics was important when planning future goals.
"The budget is the cornerstone of any financial plan or any clients I see who are retiring," Mr Bilson said.
"The idea is for people to live comfortably - we just need to figure out where the money is going."
Mr Bilson said often clients who came in were surprised with how much they spent in certain areas.
"They will say a certain number and then when you have a look at everything you go 'well, your income is this much and you take out other fixed expenses; where did these thousands of dollars go?'"
Mr Bilson said it was not just about limiting the things you bought, but also knowing which areas of life were more important to spend on than others.
"It is not rocket surgery," Mr Bilson said.
"I know the phrase is rocket science, but I think rocket surgery is funny. It can be as easy as having your diary and writing in there every day what you spend. The very act of having to write it down makes you accountable."
Mr Bilson said knowing where your money was going made it easier to be flexible with rate and interest changes.
"If you have a budget, then it is like having the schematic of a motor vehicle," he said.
"If something is not quite working, you just have to look at the manual."
Raising the interest rates is also good news for people who intend to live off interest on their savings.
"If you have a million dollars, you are getting paid $10,000 to invest it with a bank," Mr Bilson said.
"That is pretty hard to live on, whereas if interest rates go up to two-and-a-half per cent, now you are getting paid $25,000."
