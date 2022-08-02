The Courier
Home/Video

Reserve Bank of Australia announces fourth rate rise, financial advisers say go back to saving basics

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated August 2 2022 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat mortgage repayments will rise for the fourth time this year after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates again.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.