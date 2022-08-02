A COMMUNITY drug and alcohol expert says a national push promoting opioid reversal drug naloxone was little like having a fire extinguisher on hand - you hope you never need to use it but it was there in case.
Ballarat Community Health harm reduction coordinator Kate Devonport wanted to make clear opioid overdose deaths could be prevented through education and were limited to people taking illegal substances.
Regional Victorians are dying more from prescription drugs than illicit substances, according to last year's Penington Institute report. In Ballarat, accidental deaths from overdoses rose more than 20 per cent in 2020.
Ms Devonport said people needed to be aware of overdose risks, even if they were taking prescribed amounts from their doctor.
"It's not necessarily opioid use disorder but could be people with chronic pain. People need to be checking in with their [general practitioner], checking the dose is correct for them and if they have any concerns they can also ask a pharmacist," Ms Devonport said.
"...Naloxone will only work for opioids but if you're unsure on what a person has taken naloxone might help."
Ballarat Community Health is leading a month-long campaign in the region aiming to prevent accidental overdose deaths and to breakdown the stigma of substance use.
The campaign will feature a digital billboard call-out to help end overdose, based in Curtis Street, and lead up to International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31. Ballarat Town Hall's clock face and Lake Wendouree and Eureka Gardens foundations will light up in purple to mark the awareness day.
A National take home naloxone program started on July 1 after a pilot program made naloxone free to people likely to experience or witness an opioid overdose, without the need for a GP prescription. The pilot saved an estimated three lives daily.
Ms Davenport said it was important for family members and loved ones to recognise the signs of a potential overdose and to feel confident in administering naloxone.
She said the stigma related to overdose or substance use often prevented people from accessing naloxone or other support treatments - usually because people though these were only for illegal opioid or other drug use. But there were many risk factors.
BCH will host a community information event at the Ballaarat Mechanics Institute on August 31. The event will also offer a safe space for people to remember, without judgement, loved ones who have died or sustained permanent injury from an overdose.
For more details, contact Ballarat Community Health on 5338 4500.
