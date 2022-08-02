Community consultation on flying the rainbow flag will be the subject of a petition going to Moorabool Council on Wednesday.
The LGBTIQ+ banner is currently not authorised for shire office flagpoles.
"This idea didn't get up at council last year because councillors said there had been no community consultation," Cr Tonia Dudzik said.
"Council officers have not yet organised any consultation - so I believe this petition is just a way of residents saying 'we want that consultation to happen'."
Victorian Pride Lobby estimated one in 25 Moorabool residents were either gay, non-binary or asexual.
The issue was first raised ahead of the 2020 council elections, when several members of the public approached the Bacchus Marsh councillor about flying the flag on occasions such as IDAHOBIT Day (May 17).
In April 2021 the idea was rejected.
Councillors voting in favour said it was a symbol of 'welcoming' - while others told the meeting the it would be costly, the flag was divisive and LGBTIQ+ people were already integrated into the community.
Since then, community group the Moorabool Rainbow Allies has run a 'You're Welcome' poster-and-sticker campaign across the shire's shops, as well as A Rainbow Over Moorabool - a push to encourage locals to fly the flag on private property every May 17.
The campaign has also highlighted the shire's links to Captain Moonlite - a lay-preacher-turned-bushranger who escaped Ballarat Gaol and was later interred with a male companion.
Council's 'no' vote also led to an offer of two rainbow flags from Buninyong State Labor MP Michaela Settle.
"The rainbow flag represents acceptance and standing with our LGBTQIA+ communities," she said.
"Flying the flag would show local residents that Moorabool is a friendly and inclusive place to live.
"I commend the Moorabool Rainbow Allies on all the work they have done to make sure that shop windows across the Shire show the Rainbow flag.
"I again offer to give the Council two Rainbow Flags to fly on IDAHOBIT day if cost were to be an issue."
Meanwhile Cr Dudzik said the paper petition had been signed by people from across a wide area of the shire.
"I'm confident this petition will get up because consultation is the normal process for this kind of thing," she said.
"The push for this consultation has come from local residents as well as the Rainbow Local Government group."
RLG is a campaign of the Victorian Pride Lobby which encouraged gender-diverse people to stand for council and identified candidates who publicly stood up for rights, safety and inclusion.
Cr Dudzik said if approved, any community consultation was likely to happen via the Have Your Say Moorabool website.
"We were able to modify the flagpoles to fit two flags for NAIDOC Week, so I'm sure if we wanted to fly just one flag for IDAHOBIT Day, we could work something out.
"I'm hopeful of a positive outcome here."
The meeting begins 6pm Wednesday at the Council chambers in Stead Street Ballan and will also be live-streamed via a YouTube link on the council's website.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
