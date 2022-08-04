Flowing from the welcoming entrance is an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with a gas-log fire, soaring ceilings and sky lights to bathe the room in warmth and natural lighting. The kitchen is equipped with 900mm gas stove top, separate oven, stone bench tops, double sink, dishwasher and a walk-in pantry. There is also a built-in study nook which is ideal for the kids or home office set-up.