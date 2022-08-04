Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$935,000 - $975,000
Great care and attention to detail has gone into every aspect of this light-filled home such as engineered-oak flooring, top-of-the range carpet and contemporary décor.
Flowing from the welcoming entrance is an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with a gas-log fire, soaring ceilings and sky lights to bathe the room in warmth and natural lighting. The kitchen is equipped with 900mm gas stove top, separate oven, stone bench tops, double sink, dishwasher and a walk-in pantry. There is also a built-in study nook which is ideal for the kids or home office set-up.
The main bedroom is of grand proportions and is complete with walk-in robe and ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles, oversized walk-in shower and a double vanity. There are three additional queen-sized bedrooms complete with built-in robes.
The open-plan dining area features sliding doors that open onto an impressive alfresco area with built-in outdoor kitchen and a fire-pit area. It's the perfect spot for entertaining with family and friends. Additional features throughout this immaculate home include ducted heating, ducted evaporative cooling and 3.6-metre high ceilings in the main living areas.
Manicured gardens, in-ground trampoline, irrigation system, rainwater storage and a double lock-up garage complete this stylish package.
