Persan eyes another Melbourne Cup start for Maher-Eustace stable

Ciaron Maher has a Cox Plate and Caulfield Cup to his name.
Maher saddled up four-year-old mare Jameka for victory in the 2016 Caulfield Cup and then in partnership with Englishman David Eustace guided import Sir Dragonet to the 2020 Cox Plate.
To complete the set of Victoria's big three, Maher needs a Melbourne Cup.
While yet to land the ultimate staying test, it has not been for want of trying.
In the latest attempt the Maher-Eustace combination had four starters, with Floating Artist fourth and Grand Promenade sixth the best of them.
Two years ago Persan finished fifth, one place ahead of Sir Dragonet.
Maher and Eustace begin their quest in 2022 with 15 nominations from their Ballarat, Cranbourne and Sydney stables.
Ballarat-based Persan, the only Australian-bred among them, is aiming at his third start in the $7.43m crowning glory of Australian racing.
The six-year-old finished third in last year's Caulfield Cup on his way to Flemington on the first Tuesday in November.
He has had just the one start since the spring.
