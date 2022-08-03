Persan eyes another Melbourne Cup start for Maher-Eustace stable

TAKING AIM: Persan has had two Melbourne Cup starts and has been entered for a third. Picture: Racing Photos

Ciaron Maher has a Cox Plate and Caulfield Cup to his name.

Maher saddled up four-year-old mare Jameka for victory in the 2016 Caulfield Cup and then in partnership with Englishman David Eustace guided import Sir Dragonet to the 2020 Cox Plate.

To complete the set of Victoria's big three, Maher needs a Melbourne Cup.

While yet to land the ultimate staying test, it has not been for want of trying.

In the latest attempt the Maher-Eustace combination had four starters, with Floating Artist fourth and Grand Promenade sixth the best of them.



Two years ago Persan finished fifth, one place ahead of Sir Dragonet.

Maher and Eustace begin their quest in 2022 with 15 nominations from their Ballarat, Cranbourne and Sydney stables.

Ballarat-based Persan, the only Australian-bred among them, is aiming at his third start in the $7.43m crowning glory of Australian racing.

The six-year-old finished third in last year's Caulfield Cup on his way to Flemington on the first Tuesday in November.



He has had just the one start since the spring.

Maher-Eustace nominations for the Melbourne Cup:

BLUE CUP Fra - 7yo gelding (19 starts, 3-3-1). Two starts in Australia, including a first-up fourth at Caulfield on June 22.

DR DRILL GB - 8yo gelding (47 starts, 7-12-6). Heading into fourth Australian spring. Extremely well performed in country cups, including minor placings in this year's Scone and Grafton Cups.

GOLD TRIP Fra - 6yo entire (11 starts, 1-3-3). Has had just one Australian start for a third in listed Winter Challenge at Rosehill on July 30.

GRAND PROMENADE GB - 7yo gelding (21 starts, 8-4-2). Has done all his racing in Australia. Has had one start since sixth in last year's Melbourne Cup.

HIGH EMOCEAN NZ - 6yo mare (18 starts, 5-5-3). Raced into the summer and has had just one start since.

IMPULSAR Ire - 5yo gelding (5 starts, 3-0-0). Has had three starts in Australia for wins at Sandown Hillside and Pakenham synthetic in June and July.

INTERPRETATION Ire - 5yo entire (7 starts, 3-0-0). Listed winner in Ireland and raced in France. Just one start in Australia, at Flemington in July.

LE DON DE VIE GB - 7yo gelding (26 starts, 7-1-3). This will be his third Australian spring. 2021 Warrnambool Cup winner. Had just three starts for stable for two wins, including listed Caloundra Cup.

MANKAYAN Ire - 7yo gelding (19 starts, 5-9-2). Ultra consistent with two wins in his latest three starts through the winter.

NIGHT ENDEAVOR Fra - 4yo entire (unraced).

PERSAN - 6yo gelding (29 starts, 7-5-3). Hardy stayer with two Melbourne Cup starts behind her. Had one winter outing since big spring campaign.

SKY OUT Ire -5yo gelding (unraced).

SMOKIN' ROMAN NZ 6yo gelding (20 starts, 7-5-1). 2021 Pakenham Cup winner with just one start since the new year.

THROUGH IRISH EYES NZ - 5yo gelding (14 starts, 2-4-4). Group 2 Brisbane Cup runner-up in June after second in the listed Ramsden.

YONCE NZ - 5yo mare (7 starts, 6-0-0). Debuted in December last year and won six in a row before last-start fourth in Sydney.