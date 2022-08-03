BALLARAT will send a team of 13 players to to the Golf Australia - 2022 Victorian Junior Country Regions which will be played in Bendigo across this coming weekend.
It's a new look Ballarat team with just three players remaining from the team that won the tournament when it was last held in 2020.
This prestigious competition features the leading junior players from across regional Victoria.
Super regions will be represented by boys and girls who will compete over 36 holes for stroke and handicap honours. Invited super regions (district associations in brackets) include:
"Eight players will represent Ballarat District Golf for the first time whilst a further two players are travelling with the team to Bendigo for the experience and will play in the individual events" Team manager Andrew Milligan said.
The competition is played over 36 holes of strike play over teams of 11 with a maximum of eight boys or girls in each team.
The best eight scores are counted with a minimum of two scores of boys and girls.
The Ballarat team is: Mo Haintz (Mt Xavier GC), Liam Howlett (Ballarat GC), Paddy Murphy (Ballarat GC), Luke Inglis (Buninyong GC), Manish Puvanendran (Ballarat GC), Millie Cassidy (Maryborough GC), Harry Cowan (Bacchus Marsh West GC), Xavier Gleeson (Ballarat GC), Dillon Benton (Bacchus Marsh West GC), Sydney Viktorie Bayerle (Ballarat GC), Anna Inglis (Buninyong GC) with reserve Tom Bosworth (Mt Xavier GC), Josh Nalder (Maryborough GC)
