Why do councillors behave badly? Is the behaviour identified born of a punitive state government approach to local councils, for which it has little patience, or a fundamental misunderstanding by councillors of the roles they are meant and are allowed to fulfil under the Local Government Act 2020? Most, maybe all, councillors are politicised in some way. In Ballarat we have declared Labor, Liberal and Green councillors. More than one has been a member of two parties.