What is Australia's national sport? Football? Cricket? Swimming? If there's a pastime members of the public find irresistible, it's getting onto social media and kicking their local council.
If it's not rates, then its rubbish, potholes, planning or the alleged prevalence of 'woke culture'. If a council dares to show any initiative towards cultural engagement or environmental concern, it's every evil thing from ineptitude to rorting to wasting ratepayers' money to - this is quite recent - submitting to the Great Reset and the New World Order.
Councils are not perfect; no form of government is. The nature of democracy is messy and occasionally chaotic; good people will rise, and bad people will rise. The hope and design is good outweighs bad, providing a better outcome for all.
Ballarat's council has its share of online critics and opinionistas, this journal included. In some cases it's earned criticism. Overruns on projects, councillor infighting and behaviour, criticisms of poor planning and transparency, and the disastrous 2020 Ombudsman findings into the executive culture are all debits in the public ledger. But compared to the behaviour of other councils in recent times, Ballarat is exemplary. For example, Hume City Council has recently spent $143,000 in ratepayer legal costs over councillor behaviour.
A new report by the state government's Local Government Victoria (LGV) division, part of the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions, has looked into factors affecting councillor culture and conduct, aiming to create 'a safer, more diverse, and representative local government sector'.
Another objective, the LGV says, was to 'make local government a safer space for women... to encourage more women to nominate for council elections, as the Government aims to reach gender parity in local councils by 2025.'
The report says it 'is clear there is poor and unacceptable behaviour occurring in the (local government) sector. This behaviour negatively impacts the relationships with and operations of councils, and prevents council staff and elected members from effectively performing their responsibilities and operating in the best interests of their communities.'
Why do councillors behave badly? Is the behaviour identified born of a punitive state government approach to local councils, for which it has little patience, or a fundamental misunderstanding by councillors of the roles they are meant and are allowed to fulfil under the Local Government Act 2020? Most, maybe all, councillors are politicised in some way. In Ballarat we have declared Labor, Liberal and Green councillors. More than one has been a member of two parties.
Ratepayers who insist councillors should be 'above politics' are delusional. They might as well ask councillors not to be left or right-handed. If you vote, you are political. What ratepayers are entitled is transparency on these issues, and an expectation councillors will inform themselves of the mandated division between their political interests and the (increasingly expected) role of councillors as 'the board of a business'
The Victorian Local Governance Association (VLGA) aims at improving the professionalism and training of councils and councillors, forming relationships with the state government and oversight bodies including the Local Government Inspectorate, IBAC, Victorian Ombudsman, and Victorian Electoral Council. It made a detailed submission to the report's authors.
In its submission the VLGA says the report should focus not only on councillor behaviour, but also on the contexts fostering poor or uninformed conduct. It says the role of local government has become 'straitjacketed' by state government rules which can be incomprehensible to councillors.
'Excessive state government regulation and control diminishes the standing of councils. The VLGA submits that the related sense of powerlessness is one of the underlying drivers of deteriorating culture in local government.
'As knock-on effects, local government is treated less seriously by the community than it should be; not only is this a disincentive to the attraction and retention of some high-calibre councillors, but there also emerges a mismatch between citizen expectations and capacity to deliver, resulting in a decline in community trust and engagement in citizenry.
'However, the VLGA submits that in the absence of any genuine community and sector appetite for structural reform, we should recognise that councils operate in a politicised model. And, through a number of mechanisms, provide councillors with the tools to deal constructively with the tensions that arise from working in such an environment.'
VLGA chief executive officer Kathryn Arndt says the challenges modern councillors face are both far removed from other governments and from councils of the past, and questions what the intention of the report was.
"If you're putting your hand up for local government, you've got to understand it's very different to other levels of government," Ms Arndt told The Courier.
"You are governing a multimillion dollar service-delivery business, and you are going to have people who will want to scrutinise the decision making because absolutely it should be (scrutinised). There are these 79 boards of governance in Victoria, close to the people.
"This is something councillors and even the state government sometimes doesn't understand: the role of a councillor and the legislative responsibilities they have, are very different. State ministers don't have them, and the most recent (Local Government) Act says that very clearly.
"Is there any genuine appetite from the community, from the sector, and from state government, for systemic change? Or are we just talking about (understanding councils) operate in a politicised environment? How do we support the councillors so they can do their job?
"We can reduce the level of conflict and tension, and some bad behaviors we see, at the local government level across the councillor group. Is that the focus? Because there are potential options."
She says in no way does the complexity of being a councillor excuse the conduct issues being displayed in Victorian councils.
"It is disheartening to see essential and impactful work undermined by workplace behaviour that falls short of the standards of dignity, fairness, objectivity, courtesy and respect that community members should expect," Ms Arndt says.
"Beyond the legal obligations of councils to maintain safe workplaces, nurturing a culture of civil conduct inside and outside of the council chamber is central to good governance. There is a difference between the 'cut and thrust' of political debate and conduct which threatens the ability of councillors and council officers to do their jobs. We hope to see these complex dynamics addressed through the Victorian Local Government Culture Review Project."
Using consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting (PwC) in partnership with academics Professor Emeritus Anona Armstrong of Victoria University and Dr. Yongqiang Li of Victoria University, LGV's report received 142 submissions from councils, councillors, local government bodies and the public.
It identified nine key ideas:
The VLGA says would like to see a number of outcomes from the Culture Review Project:
"It is evident that change is required to ensure that debate and interactions avoid hostility and aggression that compromises the ability of councils to perform at their best - in addition to discouraging people to stand (in local government elections) in the future." said Ms Arndt.
