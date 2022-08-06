Rewatch CHFL round 16: Dunnstown v Waubra

Dunnstown retains its hold on second place in the CHFL after dispensing of Waubra by 29 points at Dunnstown oin Saturday.
Final scores; Dunnstown 12.9 (81) d Waubra 8.4 (52)
The Roos battled hard in a high-pressure clash, but allowed Dunnstown to get a match-winning break with a quick burst in the third quarter
Check out the video replay of the encounter brought to you by The Courier's David Brehaut and Bedggoods Motor Group.
The Courier is live streaming one CHFL match every week in 2022, taking the league's coverage to a whole new level.
