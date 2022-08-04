$50,000 plus stock on hand
AGENCY: Ballarat Real Estate
Advertisement
AGENT: John Stevenson 0422 659 385
INSPECT: By appointment
An exciting opportunity exists to purchase a popular and successful business which was established in 2012 and is still going strong today.
Heroes HQ is a retail operation selling comic books as well as add-on merchandise instore and online.
Heroes HQ has a proven online presence through Facebook and a custom website that is user friendly and easy to navigate. Constant promotions, both instore and online, creat new interest and generate increased sales.
Comic imports arrive fortnightly to restock after sales and keep loyal customers returning. The business also provides a comic-book cleaning and restoration service which is specialised and rare.
Attractive lease terms are available and the premises has ample showroom and display as well as onsite customer parking.
Heroes HQ is for those with a passion for comic books and a desire to be their own boss.
For more information about this opportunity contact John Stevenson of Ballarat Real Estate.
