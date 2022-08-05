Man drunkenly assaults girlfriend's friends after 'a build-up of animosity'

A man who came home drunk and got into a fight with two of his girlfriend's friends, leaving one of them with a broken rib, has been sentenced in court.
David Watts pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to charges relating to an argument that turned physical at his home on June 30, 2020.
The court heard Watts returned home intoxicated about 10.30pm to find his partner at the time and two of her friends at the property.
Children were present when a verbal stoush began and Watts told one of the women, "I'm going to spit in your face".
The court was told the complainant felt disgusted and pushed him in self defence.
Watts then punched her in the jaw.
When the other woman made attempts to separate them, he punched her in the eye.
The court also heard Watts kicked one of the women and broke one of her ribs.
Watts was arrested on July 4 and in an interview at Ballarat Police station, told police he was acting in defence but knew his actions were wrong.
"In amongst it I kicked her twice, I was just trying to stop her," he said.
"I know I was in the wrong."
Defence for Watts told the court he had been in a relationship with his then-partner for eight years, but they were no longer together and he did not have any contact with her or her friends.
He was supported by his new partner in court.
"There had been a build-up of animosity between her friends and him ... they're essentially siding with [his partner]," the defence said.
"All three were having a go at one another ... he instructs he had some injuries of his own.
"The injury to the rib has happened after he's tried to push her away with his leg ... he's a man, he's a bit stronger."
The court heard he had completed alcohol counselling through a corrections order after the incident and no longer drank alcohol in excess.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said the offending was serious.
"The fact that you were drunk means you put yourself in a position where you didn't make good decisions," she said.
"You could've just left and you didn't ... should anything like this happen again, just leave."
Watts was convicted and ordered to complete 100 hours of community work over the course of an eight month corrections order.
