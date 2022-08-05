Boobook owl mobbed by smaller birdlife | Nature Notes

The noisy miner lives up to its name by being persistently and sometimes irritatingly vocal, so the clamour of a few excited miners is not necessarily meaningful.
This time, however, the racket was more insistent than usual, and it included scolding honeyeaters and wattlebirds as well.
Advertisement
A closer inspection revealed a definite concentration of the scolding birds, so the presence of a possum or perhaps a tawny frogmouth was assumed. Eventually, the noisy miners, red wattlebirds and white-plumed honeyeaters were found to be excited about a well-hidden boobook owl, perched amongst dense gumleaves.
The bird was so well hidden that it was at first difficult to positively identify, but its brown front with white streaks, and its small size, confirmed that it was a boobook. Eventually, the harassing birds departed, leaving the apparently unconcerned owl at peace.
That sighting was in the middle of the morning. To share the view of the seldom-seen boobook owl, another visit was made in the middle of the afternoon, and - as the first time - the miners and others were again mobbing their target, in exactly the same spot.
The owl was seemingly undisturbed by the shouting birds and our presence below. We wondered how many times it was pestered by the same birds during the day.
Also known as the mopoke or southern boobook, this owl is not rare in the Ballarat district, but it is not often seen. Its nocturnal double "mo-poke" or "boo-book" call is known better than the bird itself. The recent sighting was on the edge of Clunes, which is on the edge of the noisy miner's range in the Ballarat district, with no miners found between Ballarat and Clunes.
Although the boobook owl nests in hollows, it spends the day in dense trees or leafy branches. Blackwoods and cherry ballarts are often used. Our experience at Clunes seems to indicate that the owls are harassed several times each day.
ODOROUS, FRAGRANT
With virtually no flowers in winter, a flora survey can be difficult. A group of adults learned that one of the ways to confirm the identify of some of the plants was by their smell.
The narrow, nondescript leaves of the variable stinkweed (Opercularia) were crushed - resulting in acknowledgement that the plant was aptly named. Similar looking other small plants, such as raspwort, lacked that odour. Smell was also helpful in identifying young eucalypts - crushed leaves of narrow-leaf peppermint resulted in a strong minty fragrance, which was clearly discernible more than two metres away.
What is this bright yellow worm we found on a bush track? It was 50mm long. F.T., Lake Wendouree.
This is a planarian, a type of flatworm. Like other similar creatures, it is an invertebrate.
Its head end is brownish at the tip, but otherwise there are no clearly visible features such as eyes to distinguish which end is which.
It is very much a creature of damp ground and damp places, hence its discovery on a damp bush track at this time of the year. In drier times, it lives under rocks and logs.
Carnivorous, feeding on small creatures it encounters on its wanderings, the yellow planarian has a mouth on its underside. It sucks out the insides of its prey after first immobilising it by smothering it with sticky slime.
Because of its distinctive bright colour, it is sometimes called the canary planarian.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.