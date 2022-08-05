Boobook owl mobbed by smaller birdlife | Nature Notes

Also known as the mopoke or southern boobook, this owl is not rare in the Ballarat district, but it is not often seen. Its nocturnal double "mo-poke" or "boo-book" call is known better than the bird itself. The recent sighting was on the edge of Clunes, which is on the edge of the noisy miner's range in the Ballarat district, with no miners found between Ballarat and Clunes.