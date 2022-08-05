The Courier

Boobook owl mobbed by smaller birdlife | Nature Notes

By Roger Thomas
August 5 2022 - 5:00am
TAUNTS: A roosting boobook owl is often taunted by smaller birds. Picture: Warren Palmer

The noisy miner lives up to its name by being persistently and sometimes irritatingly vocal, so the clamour of a few excited miners is not necessarily meaningful.

