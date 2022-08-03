Four arrested following police pursuit

Four men have been arrested following a police chase through Bacchus Marsh.
Police were in Blackwood on O'Brien's Road about 9.40am on Wednesday, as a part of an investigation, when a four-wheel-drive pulled over.
The vehicle then drove off, before officers used stop sticks in an attempt to stop the 4WD.
Police followed the vehicle through the Bacchus Marsh area, with the assistance of the Air Wing.
The offenders drove to a house in David Court in Darley where three of the four were arrested at the scene while the other was arrested at a nearby property.
Two 33-year-old men fropm Melton, a 26-year-old Melton South man and a 44-year-old Darley man are in custody speaking with police.
