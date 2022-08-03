UPDATED 12pm Thursday:
Four men have been charged after a police pursuit which began on an isolated road in Blackwood.
Advertisement
Detectives said the drama ended after they allegedly evading police in Bacchus Marsh on Wednesday.
Police pulled a vehicle over on O'Briens Road in the Lerderderg State Park at 9.40am before it fled the scene.
The car was followed by a police helicopter and four men were arrested in David Court, Darley.
Ballan officers were also called in.
A 33-year-old Melton man was charged with recklessly exposing a police officer to risk by driving, committing an offence whilst on bail, dangerous driving and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
Another 33-year-old Melton man was charged with theft from a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and possessing the proceeds of crime.
They are due to appear in Ballarat Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
Police said a 26-year-old Melton South man was charged with attempted theft of a motor vehicle and committing an indictable offence on bail - while a 44-year-old Darley man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.
They have both been released on bail.
EARLIER: Four men have been arrested following a police chase through Bacchus Marsh.
Police were in Blackwood on O'Brien's Road about 9.40am on Wednesday, as a part of an investigation, when a four-wheel-drive pulled over.
The vehicle then drove off, before officers used stop sticks in an attempt to stop the 4WD.
Police followed the vehicle through the Bacchus Marsh area, with the assistance of the Air Wing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
The offenders drove to a house in David Court in Darley where three of the four were arrested at the scene while the other was arrested at a nearby property.
Two 33-year-old men from Melton, a 26-year-old Melton South man and a 44-year-old Darley man are in custody speaking with police.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.