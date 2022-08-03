TEMPORARY closures to key community pharmacies this week signal a continued strain on frontline Ballarat health care.
Shut downs to Mount Clear and Doveton Street North UFS pharmacies come amid a tough influenza season and widespread COVID-19 cases across the city - both viral factors adding pressure to Ballarat's hospital emergency departments.
While closures are proving a symptom for businesses across the region, UFS Dispensaries operations director Talei Deacon encouraged everyone to keep playing a role in keeping the community safe.
Ms Deacon made clear UFS had arrangements in place at both affected pharmacies for medication collection with UFS Medical helping Doveton Street North customers and Sebastopol assisting those nearby in Mount Clear.
"We continue to encourage everyone to help slow the spread of COVID in the community, by wearing a mask and staying up to date with COVID vaccine boosters," Ms Deacon said.
High-risk children aged under five will be able to access a modified Moderna vaccine from early next month.
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler announced on Wednesday the government had accepted expert health advice for vaccines in children as young as six months old who are severe immunocompromised, have a disability, and those who have complex or multiple health conditions which increase the risk of severe COVID-19.
Booking details are yet to be confirmed but the national immunisation authority has maintained there was a "very low risk" from COVID-19 for healthy children under-five.
There were 146 new COVID-19 infections reported in Ballarat on Wednesday and stubbornly more than 1000 active cases in the city. Epidemiologists have warned against proven under-reporting.
Meanwhile, UFS has kept open all its other Ballarat-based pharmacies, including the 24-hour Sturt Street pharmacy.
