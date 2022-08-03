The Courier

COVID-19 in Ballarat: pharmacies continue to feel strain

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated August 3 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SITUATION: UFS chief pharmacist Peter Fell, pictured in December amid staff shortages that continue to plague Ballarat's frontline health care. Picture: Adam Trafford

TEMPORARY closures to key community pharmacies this week signal a continued strain on frontline Ballarat health care.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.