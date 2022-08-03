Every Christmas, Uniting's Breezeway on Dana Street offers people experiencing homelessness in Ballarat a hearty meal and a check-in.
The community support continues through the year, something that's appreciated by people doing it tough and by the agencies doing their best to keep an eye out for them.
On Thursday, residents at Peplow House will be giving back, holding a free sausage sizzle at Lake Wendouree to say thank you.
Part of Homelessness Week, case manager Navin Thomas said everyone is welcome.
"Come down, have a chat and a sausage," he said.
Peplow House provides long-term accommodation for eight residents and outreach for dozens more, though turnover has been unusually slow as Ballarat's rental market remains horrifically hard to get into.
After a fire in February meant residents couldn't return to Reids Guesthouse, the problem has become worse.
It's estimated there are 50 or 60 people sleeping rough on Ballarat's cold streets at the moment, and that's just the ones registered through agencies - the demand for services is far greater, with staff noting the city needs another 10 Peplows right now to cater for it.
While affordable, social, and community housing is under construction across the city, far more is needed to address the need.
The free community barbecue begins at noon Thursday until 1.30pm, at the adventure playground gazebo at Lake Wendouree.
Homelessness Week continues with a photography exhibition at Trades Hall on Camp Street, and a Take Action Day on Friday from 2pm.
To find out more about Uniting Ballarat's National Homelessness Week events, phone 5332 1286.
You can also call Homeless Crisis Response line on 1800 825 955
