After working in the Middle East and China, Kate Pryde was shocked at the disparity between metropolitan and rural health services when she returned to Australia.
It led to her taking on the role of chief executive of Stawell Regional Health, and now to her new job as regional director hospitals - east for Grampians Health following the merger of Edenhope and District Memorial Hospital, Stawell Regional Health, Wimmera Health Care Group, and Ballarat Health Services last November.
In her new role Ms Pryde is responsible for the day-to-day operations of Ballarat hospital services, and has strategic oversight of medicine, specialty medicine and emergency services for Grampians Health as a whole.
"I think my appointment as regional director hospitals - east has been very strategic for Grampians Health, as I have come to Ballarat with a solid understanding of the challenges and benefits of our western campuses and I'm a voice for the west in the east," she said.
"When I came home to Australia, I saw that the public health sector was changing and it was something I wanted to be part of," Ms Pryde said.
"I was really shocked by the disparity between metropolitan and rural health services, and I became really passionate about equalising healthcare for our rural communities but also for those working in the sector."
Part of the business case for the merger of the four regional health services to become Grampians Health was about being able to offer communities greater access to clinical expertise and options for care closer to home, while helping further the careers of staff.
Ms Pryde said the development of Grampians Health would provide opportunities for healthcare workers to stay and work locally, or regionally, and advance their careers without having to change organisations.
"Public healthcare also creates opportunities for connection to community, and that's something that really motivates me and is important to me in healthcare.
"It's a really important piece of Grampians Health too, as we build our structure and our services based on a lot of community and consumer feedback."
Ms Pryde began her healthcare career as a registered nurse specialising in critical care, emergency and trauma nursing, outback nursing and midwifery before moving in to hospital management and consulting in the private and public sectors.
