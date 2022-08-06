Just two months ago the Victorian Opposition leader sat down with The Courier in Smythesdale and held forth at length about the 'culture of arrogance and secrecy' within the Andrews government.
Alongside his shadow minister for government scrutiny Louise Staley, Mr Guy complained how the government withheld information from constituents, damaged transparency, and in some cases faced serious allegations of corruption.
"There's a disrespect for accountability bodies," Mr Guy said in June.
"We ask questions: for instance, the Auditor-General is making recommendations and findings that (state government) invoices in don't match payments going out... there's zero transparency."
The complaints are legitimate. The Andrew's government's dislike of scrutiny, contempt for media questions and relentless spin are models of the modern idea of governments being accountable only to themselves and their own narrative.
It was a daring gambit by Mr Guy, played off the result of the May federal election where independent candidates had bitten deep into Coalition strongholds, many of them campaigning on the public desire for a federal accountability and integrity commission.
A daring gambit because it was already well-known amongst politicians and journalists that Mr Guy had some problems looming within his party and his own office.
Even without his drink-driving shadow attorney-general Tim Smith ploughing into the wall of one of his constituents' homes, resigning from cabinet, then proceeding to launch commentaries on every issue he fancies from the backbench, or the expulsion of Bernie Finn from the party, Guy is struggling to make an impact against the Andrews government in the polls. His own issues over integrity stretch back to his troubled time as planning minister and his infamous 'Lobster with a Mobster'.
The revelation this week that Guy's anti-lockdown media manager Mitch Catlin had sought secret payments from Victoria's business community to fund his own company Catchy Media Marketing and Management to the tune of $8333 a month, and that Guy had been emailed about the plan, will only add burley to the water as party sharks once more circle the floundering leader.
Four Coalition MPs are known to be exasperated with Mr Guy's judgement. Two of them helped return him to the leadership last September. One of the fins breaking the surface is reportedly Ms Staley.
More importantly, the general population are entitled to be cynical. Politicians play up their one-on-one connection to communities constantly, yet it's clear from these revelations and those of the IBAC/Victorian Ombudsman Operation Watts report into unethical and inappropriate behaviour in the Victorian Labor Party, and the gamut of pork-barrelling at federal and state levels: the one thing which truly matters to politicians is allegiance to the party.
That's not to say local members are not committed to representing their electorates. Just don't expect them to step out of line with the party position on anything. The bitter experience of the late emergency services minister Jane Garrett, who crossed swords with Daniel Andrews and the influential branch secretary of the United Firefighters' Union Peter Mitchell and paid the price, is a salient lesson; as is the potential fate of logging protesters facing imprisonment for protesting the actions of VicForests, new legislation put forward with the input of the CFMEU's manufacturing division, a key Labor donor.
The life experience of political party members in the 21st Century is limited by the nature of the demands of modern politics. Political parties - at least the main two parties in Australia in the last 100 years - were peopled by (mostly) men who came to politics after lives and careers elsewhere, workers or business people or farmers.
They had lived lives - sometimes extraordinary lives. Ben Chifley was a train driver who taught himself economics. Sir Robert Menzies was a leading Melbourne lawyer. Tom Uren and Sir John Carrick, though on opposite sides of politics, shared the horror of having been prisoners of war under Imperial Japan. Prime Ministers John Gorton, Gough Whitlam and Billy McMahon all served in WW2.
Today's political aspirant is unlikely to have spent much time outside of the party machine, no matter their persuasion. They will have been a union steward or an IPA member, a staffer or a lobbyist or a journalist/media manager. Well paid, they'll boast of their working class upbringing despite privilege. People who have never worked outside of politics soon develop a warped sense of what integrity is. And it's the voters who, as ever, are worse off.
