That's not to say local members are not committed to representing their electorates. Just don't expect them to step out of line with the party position on anything. The bitter experience of the late emergency services minister Jane Garrett, who crossed swords with Daniel Andrews and the influential branch secretary of the United Firefighters' Union Peter Mitchell and paid the price, is a salient lesson; as is the potential fate of logging protesters facing imprisonment for protesting the actions of VicForests, new legislation put forward with the input of the CFMEU's manufacturing division, a key Labor donor.